Technology Is Key To Giving Consumers Better Experience Navigating Health Plans, Insurers Say

More than half of people who were given a health care literacy test failed it and that lack of knowledge can translate into stress and frustration as well as high costs overall. Insurers say simplifying the system people use to navigate their plan through technology will help improve user experience overall.

Modern Healthcare: Health Insurers Look To Technology To Offer Better Patient Experience

Health insurance customers generally report poor experiences with their health plans. Only utility and internet and television service providers have worse customer service scores, and that's saying something. But health insurers say investing in digital tools and other technologies can help them fix this and give their customers a personalized, frictionless healthcare experience. ..Simplifying the healthcare system and making it easier to navigate is becoming an imperative for health insurers as they face the threat of losing membership to well-funded startups who—instead of redefining complicated terms like "deductible"—are just getting rid of them. It's also becoming more important as healthcare costs continue to squeeze employers and individuals alike. (Livingston, 12/13)

In other health industry news —

Modern Healthcare: Cigna-Express Scripts Merger Gets Calif., N.Y. OK With Conditions

California and New York regulators approved health insurer Cigna Corp.'s acquisition of pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts on Thursday, bringing the $67 billion deal a step nearer to closing. The California Department of Managed Health Care approved the deal with conditions, including that the combined company not raise premiums to pay for the merger for five years and keep premium increases "to a minimum." (Livingston, 12/13)

