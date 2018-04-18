Technology That Can Turn Ordinary Skin Cells Into Eggs Or Sperm Is A Lot Closer To Reality Than Science Fiction

Scientists have already seen results in mice, and envision the technology as life-changing for couples who struggle with infertility. But the tech would raise a whole host of ethical conundrums. In other public health news: blood pressure, falling, nuts, face transplants, hypertension, and vaccines.

The Washington Post: Ethicist Foresees Choosing Your Baby From Dozens Of Embryos

So you want to have a baby. Would you like a dark-haired girl with a high risk of someday getting colon cancer, but a good chance of above-average music ability? Or would you prefer a girl with a good prospect for high SAT scores and a good shot at being athletic, but who also is likely to run an above-average risk of bipolar disorder and lupus as an adult? (Ritter, 4/18)

Los Angeles Times: Attention Women: Your Choice Of Blood Pressure Medicine May Affect Your Risk Of Pancreatic Cancer

In findings with potentially broad implications for the public's health, new research has found that some women who treat their high blood pressure with a class of drugs that relaxes the blood vessels were more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than those who use other hypertension medications. In a large and intensively-studied group of middle-aged and older women, the risk of developing pancreatic cancer was more than twice as high for those who took a short-acting calcium channel blocker for more than three years. (Healy, 4/17)

NPR: Exercise Is Best Bet Against Falls

Falls are a leading cause of injury and death among older adults. In 2014, about 1 in 3 adults aged 65 and older reported falling, and falls were linked to 33,000 deaths. If you want to reduce the risk of falling, regular exercise may be your best bet, according to the latest recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The influential group came to that conclusion after reviewing evidence from about 20 studies that included adults 65 and older. (Aubrey, 4/17)

The New York Times: Nuts May Be Good For The Heart, But Are Hardly A Miracle Food

There is considerable research showing that nuts, with their high levels of unsaturated fatty acids, fiber and minerals, may help reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease. But a large Swedish analysis published in Heart has found that the benefits are limited and depend largely on other healthy behaviors. Researchers followed 61,364 adults for up to 17 years. They had all completed questionnaires on diet, lifestyle and other risk factors for chronic disease. (Bakalar, 4/17)

The Washington Post: Face Transplant: Frenchman Jerome Hamon Is World’s First To Have It Done Twice

Jérôme Hamon is the first person in the world to receive two face transplants. And a few months after receiving his second transplant in January, he spoke to reporters and told them that he was feeling well. “I still have moments when I’m exhausted, but overall I feel well,” he said. (Rosenberg, 4/17)

Kaiser Health News: Drug Test Spurs Frank Talk Between Hypertension Patients And Doctors

There’s an irony at the heart of the treatment of high blood pressure. The malady itself often has no symptoms, yet the medicines to treat it — and to prevent a stroke or heart attack later — can make people feel crummy. “It’s not that you don’t want to take it, because you know it’s going to help you. But it’s the getting used to it,” said Sharon Fulson, a customer service representative from Nashville, Tenn., who is trying to monitor and control her hypertension. (Farmer, 4/18)

Stat: WHO Ruling Could Put Fate Of Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine On The Line

There’s a lot on the line this week for Sanofi Pasteur’s troubled dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia. On Wednesday, an expert panel that advises the World Health Organization will vote to update its recommendations outlining how and when the vaccine should be used — and more importantly, how and when it should not be administered. A decision is expected Thursday. (Branswell, 4/17)

