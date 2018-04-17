Teens In Texas’ Foster Care System Five Times More Likely To Get Pregnant Than Other Girls

The report recommends educating foster youth on healthy relationships and giving them access to health services to both prevent pregnancy and ensure the health of mothers and babies.

Texas Tribune: For Girls In The Texas Foster Care System, Teen Pregnancy Is 5 Times More Likely

After entering Texas’ foster care system in 2006, the day after her 14th birthday, Unisha Curry bounced around anywhere from nine to 11 foster homes. In one of her final homes, she had three foster sisters who were teen mothers. One foster sister gave birth in middle school, and the father of her child fled to another country. Two others gave birth in high school. (Greene, 4/16)

Dallas Morning News: Teens In Foster Care More Likely To Become Pregnant Than Other Texas Youths, Report Finds

The pregnancy rate for teens in foster care is almost five times as high as the rate for other Texas girls ages 13 to 17, according to a report from an advocacy group. The analysis, which Texans Care for Children released Monday, also found that more than half of teens who age out of foster care at 18 or extend their time until 21 will become pregnant before they turn 20. That's double the 1 in 4 American teens who will be pregnant before turning 20, according to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy. (Wang, 4/16)

