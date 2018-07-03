Temporary Injunction Against Arkansas’s Law To Restrict Abortion Pills Extended

The judge said that the state cannot impose any civil or criminal penalties on clinics for continuing to administer the abortion pills, but that they must continue trying to find contracting physicians as required by the law. In other women's health news: candidates focus on abortion while campaigning, and Poland offers insights on how Texas could better improve maternal health.

The Associated Press: Judge Extends Halt To Arkansas Abortion Pills Restriction

A federal judge on Monday extended a halt she had imposed on an Arkansas law that critics say would make the state the first in the nation to effectively ban abortion pills. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a preliminary injunction preventing Arkansas from enforcing the law, which says doctors who provide the pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to handle any complications. (7/2)

The CT Mirror: Lamont Gets An Endorsement, Challenges GOP On Abortion

While U.S. Rep. John B. Larson endorsed fellow Democrat Ned Lamont on Monday in the race for governor, Lamont challenged the GOP rivals to pledge to defend Connecticut’s laws supporting abortion rights. (Phaneuf, 7/2)

Texas Tribune: In Poland Midwives Play A Significant Role In Childbirth. But Not In Texas

The number of Texas mothers dying during and after childbirth generated national headlines in recent years when deaths seemed to skyrocket; since then, state officials have cast doubt on those statistics by recalculating the maternal mortality rate for 2012 — the year when deaths seemed to spike — and concluding the rate was much lower. Experts continue to debate which number is the most accurate and how to best count the deaths. (Evans, 7/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription