Tennessee Lacks Legal Standing To Sue Over Medicaid Benefits For Refugees, Judge Rules

Tennessee had sued the government over its requirement that the state provide Medicaid benefits to refugees or risk losing funds. Meanwhile, the Tennessee House voted to direct the governor to take steps toward adding work requirements to the state's program.

Reuters: U.S. Judge Dismisses Tennessee Refugee Resettlement Lawsuit

A judge on Monday dismissed the state of Tennessee's lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of unconstitutionally coercing it into subsidizing the federal refugee resettlement program. Tennessee accused the government of invading its sovereignty by requiring it to provide Medicaid benefits to refugees, or else risk losing nearly $7 billion of Medicaid funds annually, equal to about 20 percent of its state budget, if it refused. (Stempel, 3/19)

Times Free Press: Tennessee House Approves Bill Seeking Federal OK For Medicaid Work Requirement

The Tennessee House voted Monday night to direct the Haslam administration to seek a waiver of federal Medicaid rules to develop a plan imposing a work requirement on some able-bodied TennCare enrollees. The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, and carried by Rep. Dan Howell, R-Georgetown, was approved along party lines 72-23 after a spirited debate and unsuccessful attempts by Democrats to amend it. (Sher, 3/19)

And in New Hampshire —

The Associated Press: House Holds Hearing On Medicaid Expansion Bill

House lawmakers are beginning their debate over a plan to reauthorize New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program. The current program has put about 50,000 low-income residents on private insurance plans, but it will expire later this year if lawmakers don't reauthorize it. (3/20)

