Tense Conversation Between Advocates On Both Sides Of Gun Rights Issue Highlights Difficulties Of Debate

Often times any conversation between the two sides can be viewed as a zero sum game, but those in the middle say it doesn't have to be.

The New York Times: ‘I Am Desperate For Leadership’ On Reducing Gun Violence

A select group of 11 executives and activists struggled to tackle the role of the corporate world in combating one of the most polarizing issues in the United States today: guns. They didn’t solve the problem. No one has yet. Which is why they were there. At the head of the table sat two fathers of students who died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018. At one corner next to them sat two staunch defenders of the Second Amendment who were worried about having to relinquish their firearms. (Robbins, 11/11)

Meanwhile —

Texas Tribune: Texas Mass Shooting Timeline: 10 Years Of Violence In Texas

While University of Texas/Texas Tribune polls consistently show that Texans are divided about gun control — with 40% to 50% saying they want stricter gun laws — all but one of the laws passed over the past decade by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature have expanded where guns are allowed, who can have a firearm in schools and the right to openly carry guns. The timeline below details how state lawmakers and the public have responded to mass shootings — through legislation and University of Texas/Texas Tribune polls — since the 2009 Fort Hood shooting. (Cai and Fernandez, 11/12)

