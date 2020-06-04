Test Identifying Severe Inflammatory Response In Patients Approved By FDA
Some of the most severe cases of COVID-19 are due to the body's own inflammation response as it tries to attack the virus. A test could allow doctors to figure out if a treatment to calm that response would be effective. In other news on tests: Maryland lawmakers push for more state information from health officials and New Yorkers are anxiously awaiting results from antibody tests.
Reuters:
Roche Test Receives FDA Emergency Use Approval For COVID-19 Patients
Drugmaker Roche has received emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Elecsys IL-6 test to help identify severe inflammatory response in patients with confirmed COVID-19, it said on Thursday. The test can be used to help identify coronavirus patients who could be at high risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation, helping doctors decide early on if ventilation could be required, Roche said. (6/4)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Lawmakers Press Coronavirus Testing Questions As Health Officials Offer Update During ‘Lull’ In The Pandemic
After weeks of seeking information on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland lawmakers heard Wednesday from top health officials. But they didn’t get all the answers they wanted, particularly on testing. Members of the General Assembly’s COVID-19 work group focused on the pace of testing, including among nursing homes residents who have made up the bulk of state deaths. But they also were interested in testing for vulnerable populations in prions, factories and senior living complexes, where testing has been slower. (Cohn, 6/3)
The New York Times:
New Yorkers Are Getting Antibody Test Results. And They Are Anxious.
When Catherine Zito, who lives in Chelsea and works in finance, tested positive for having coronavirus antibodies on May 4, she texted at least 15 friends. “I’ve never been so happy for a positive test in my life,” she said. “Usually you want these tests to be negative.” Since March, Ms. Zito, 53, had spent most of the pandemic at home. But she did visit the supermarket and go to physical therapy, using an Uber for transportation. (Krueger, 6/4)