Testing Blindspots In South And Midwest Cripple Efforts To Contain Spread Of Outbreak

The attention of the nation is on the coasts, but that doesn't mean other parts of the country are safe. Testing is crucial to identify the next hot spots, but shortages and wait times continue to undermine containment efforts. Meanwhile, as new data shows nearly 25% of people infected with virus don't show symptoms, advocates double-down on calls for social distancing. And the outbreak is changing social norms when it comes to how people should interact in public.

Politico: The Next Coronavirus Hot Spots Are In States That Aren’t Testing Enough

As the coronavirus marches from America’s coastal cities to its heartland, testing gaps in the South and Midwest are crippling efforts to contain emerging hot spots in smaller cities and rural areas. Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma are among the states where coronavirus outbreaks are intensifying — and where per capita testing rates are some of the lowest in the nation. While hard-hit New York was testing more than 950 for every 100,000 people as of Monday, Georgia was testing only 127 and Oklahoma 43. That raises the likelihood that these states are severely underestimating the size of their outbreaks. (Lim, 3/31)

Stat: The Coronavirus Is Spreading. Here's How Experts Forecast The Next Hotspot

On March 15, the governor of Washington called the Seattle area the “hotbed of this outbreak.” “Code Red,” blared the tabloid cover of the New York Post eight days later. And this weekend, the Tampa Bay Times forecast that Florida, where the governor has not imposed statewide stay-at-home measures, would “see tens of thousands of infections in the coming weeks” from the coronavirus pandemic. (Joseph, 1/1)

The New York Times: Infected But Feeling Fine: The Unwitting Coronavirus Spreaders

As many as 25 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus may not show symptoms, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns — a startlingly high number that complicates efforts to predict the pandemic’s course and strategies to mitigate its spread. In particular, the high level of symptom-free cases is leading the C.D.C. to consider broadening its guidelines on who should wear masks. “This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country,” the director, Dr. Robert Redfield, told National Public Radio in an interview broadcast on Tuesday. (Mandavilli, 3/31)

NPR: Are Hospitals Seeing A Surge Of Coronavirus Patients? Some Officials Aren't Saying

With tests scarce, epidemiologists are looking at hospitalizations as an indicator of how the novel coronavirus is spreading. But in some of the areas of the country worst-hit by COVID-19, states and counties aren't releasing that data. The result is an incomplete picture of where the pandemic is surging, even in hotspots such as Washington and California. (Sommer, 3/31)

Kaiser Health News: Temperature Check: Tips For Tracking A Key Symptom Of Coronavirus Contagion

After I was told I’d been exposed to the novel coronavirus, I tried to follow the best medical advice. I started working from home. I socially isolated. And I “self-monitored” for signs I’d been infected. Or, at least, I tried to. COVID-19 symptoms seem pretty clear. The dry cough and difficulty breathing. Fatigue. And the fever. (Luthra, 4/1)

CNN: Social Distancing Appears To Be Slowing The Spread Of Coronavirus, Experts Say

The two top infectious disease experts on the White House coronavirus task force think social distancing measures appear to be helping but reminded Americans they are going to have a significant effect on how many people in the Unites States die. "It's communities that will do this. There's no magic bullet (for Covid-19), there's no magic vaccine or therapy, it's just behaviors," said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the task force. "Each of our behaviors translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days." (Almasy, Hanna and Maxouris, 4/1)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus In Ohio: 'We’re Not To The Point Where We Can Let Up,' Gov. DeWine Says

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signaled that the state's "stay at home" order and other restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus won't end in the near future. "We’re not to the point where we can let up," DeWine said Tuesday. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton asked Ohioans to consider each trip to the grocery or another outing critically. (Borchardt and Balmert, 3/31)

The New York Times: Bad Behavior. Bad Choices. Bad Timing.

Right around the time the World Health Organization was declaring the novel coronavirus a full-blown pandemic, Cody Lee Pfister walked into a Walmart in Missouri and delivered his own public service announcement — of the twisted variety. Mr. Pfister, 26, looked directly into a camera and asked, “Who’s scared of coronavirus?” As if to answer his own question, he proceeded to lick a row of deodorants on a store shelf. For six seconds, he awkwardly slid backward, his tongue running from one brand of deodorant to the next. (Burch, 4/1)

CNN: Police Are Arresting And Fining People For Violating Coronavirus Distancing Orders

Across the nation, people are under strict orders to follow social distancing guidelines in order to lower the risk of coronavirus spreading. To comply with new stay-at-home orders, many people have postponed their planned celebrations, everything from birthdays to weddings. Others have canceled big trips. Theaters have closed their doors, concerts and festivals have been delayed, and restaurants have moved to delivery or takeout only. But, some people have ignored the Trump administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to avoid mass gatherings and maintain distance from others. As a result, some local officials are cracking down. (Jackson, 3/31)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Police Reluctant To Enforce Social Distancing Edicts

It’s an order without much teeth. In Atlanta and across the state, some residents maintain a cavalier attitude about the risks of social interaction, openly flouting shelter-in-place edicts meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.But with infections rising, will police be called upon to enforce what, up to now, have amounted to little more than strongly worded suggestions? (Boone, 3/31)

The Hill: Defense Chief Says States Can Use National Guard To Enforce Stay-At-Home Orders

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that states have the option of using the National Guard to enforce stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[T]hat would be an option for the governors,” Esper said on CBS News. “Again, the guard is active in all 50 states and territories. I'm very proud of what our guardsmen are doing, but we have a whole lot more capacity out there in the guard right now to do more.” (Axelrod, 3/31)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: About 1000 Louisiana National Guard Members 'here To Help' In Coronavirus Mission

Caitlin Wright was working as a welder apprentice at the ExxonMobil complex in Beaumont, Texas, when she was given orders from the Louisiana National Guard to help support the state's coronavirus response. A combat medic with the rank of sergeant, Wright has been putting her medical training to use at one of the two drive-thru testing sites in New Orleans. (Sneath, 3/31)

The Hill: Bill Gates Calls For Nationwide Shutdown: 'Shutdown Anywhere Means Shutdown Everywhere'

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, arguing it would be the most effective way to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Gates wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that he has spoken with experts through his work with his charity who said a national policy would be more effective over having a hodgepodge of states issue stay-at-home orders while others remain more open. He argued that the country needs a "consistent nationwide approach to shutting down." (Axelrod, 3/31)

