Texas Abortion Clinics Challenge Dozens Of ‘Restrictive’ Abortion Laws, Some Created 20 Years Ago

The Whole Women's Health Alliance, which won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court Case in 2016, filed the lawsuit Thursday, stating the state's abortion restrictions put "medically unnecessary burdens on patients, require doctors to lie to their patients and have led to clinics being shut down." Among the old Texas laws being newly challenged are requirements that only doctors and not clinic staff can perform abortions, licensing standards, required ultrasounds in which the image of the fetus is shown to the patient and 24-hour waiting periods.

The Associated Press: Texas Abortion Clinics Sue To Undo Laws Dating Back Decades

Texas abortion providers who won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2016 that blocked a new wave of anti-abortion efforts are now using that decision to try to undo laws on the books for decades in a lawsuit filed Thursday. In suing over anti-abortion measures that stretch back 20 years in some cases, Texas clinics are putting a new spin on what has become a recurring cycle in GOP-controlled states — legislatures passing new abortion laws, followed by opponents rushing to court before they can take effect. (6/14)

Austin American-Statesman: Sweeping Lawsuit Seeks To Overturn Dozens Of Texas' Abortion Laws

The legal action draws heavily on a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that struck down two Texas regulations that would have closed most abortion clinics in Texas. The court said requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges in a nearby hospital and requiring all abortions to be done in hospital-like settings placed an improper burden on access to the procedure that outweighed the regulations’ benefits. (Lindell, 6/14)

Politico: Dozens Of Abortion Curbs Challenged In Lawsuit By Texas Clinic

The move led by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance comes two years after the abortion provider successfully challenged two provisions of a Texas abortion law at the Supreme Court. The decision marked the most significant abortion rights ruling in a generation and paved the way for groups to challenge abortion laws in other states. (Rayasam and Haberkorn, 6/14)

The Hill: Abortion Provider Files New Suit Against Texas Restrictions

“For years, Texas politicians have done everything in their power to push abortion out of reach for Texans. Today, we join communities and advocates across the state to send the message that we have had enough,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, President of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance. (Hellmann, 6/14)

Dallas Morning News: Abortion Rights Supporters Sue Texas Over Dozens Of Laws They Say Restrict The Procedure

Marc Rylander, director of communications for the Texas attorney general, said the Supreme Court has affirmed several times that the state can have an interest in "safeguarding women's health and protecting unborn life." "Abortion providers have been complying with the laws being challenged in this case for years," Rylander said in a prepared statement. "They are common-sense measures necessary to protect Texas women from unhygienic, unqualified clinics that put women's lives and reproductive health at risk. It is ridiculous that these activists are so dedicated to their radical pro-abortion agenda that they would sacrifice the health or lives of Texas women to further it." (Wang, 6/14)

Texas Tribune: Texas Abortion Rights Groups Sue In An Effort To Strike Down Years Of Abortion-Related State Laws

Stephanie Toti, one of the lawyers representing the reproductive rights organizations, said the lawsuit only challenges laws that are not "medically necessary.” But, she said, it’s an important first step in increasing access to abortions in the state. She added that Texas is not alone in restricting abortions and that other states have similar restrictions. “As time goes on, we’re going to see more of these cases,” she said. (Choi, 6/14)

