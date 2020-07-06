Texas Academic Medical Center Links Many Health Workers’ Illnesses To Community Contact, Not Workplace
“When you’re engaging in all the correct practices, you stay safe,” said Dr. Seth Toomay, chief medical officer for UT Southwestern Health System. “Most of us [at UTSW] feel safer when we’re at work than when we’re out in the community.” News on health workers is on other essential hospital workers at hospitals and nurses face lawsuits, as well.
Dallas Morning News:
More Health Workers Are Getting COVID-19, But UTSW Says They’re Safer On The Job Than Out And About
UT Southwestern Medical Center, a leader in academic medicine, has reported a sharp rise in coronavirus cases among its employees, including 59 new cases in the past two weeks. Four of the infections came from contact with patients, about the same number infected by patients over the previous 3.5 months. But the vast majority of employee cases, over 84%, can be traced to the community, not the UT Southwestern campus. (Schnurman, 7/3)
The Washington Post:
Medical Assistants, Cooks And Cleaners Also Face Risks On The Front Lines Of The Covid-19 Crisis, But With Low Pay And Little Recognition
When a Waldorf car dealership advertised discounts for medical workers battling the novel coronavirus, Latasha Currie hoped to eke out a hard-won benefit after months on the front lines. The medical assistant, 31, didn’t tell the salesman how her 10-year-old cried for days after patients with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, began to roll into the D.C. clinic where she works. “She kept saying she didn’t want mommy to die,” Currie said. (Jouvenal, 7/4)
Dallas Morning News:
For Nearly Two Dozen Nurses, Leaving Parkland Early Comes At A Cost
Elder is one of at least 22 nurses sued by Parkland since 2017 because they left too early or were fired. The hospital is seeking to collect up to $20,000 in damages from the former nurses, on the grounds that it’s entitled to recoup its investment in them. Most have either paid, settled or defaulted. (Krause, 7/3)