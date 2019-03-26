Texas Bill Over ‘Rights Of Living Child After An Abortion’ Provokes Boycott From Democrats

“While some members of the Texas Legislature insist on attacking as well as offending women directly and indirectly, we will not join this charade by participating in this political grandstanding on issues which are already codified in Texas and Federal law,” the Texas lawmakers said. The boycott came in response to legislation that would explicitly require doctors to care for a baby who survives an abortion procedure. Abortion news comes out of Kansas and Kentucky, as well.

Texas Tribune: Texas Abortion Bill Hearing Delayed As House Democrats Skip Meeting

A Texas House committee's attempt to consider a bill regarding "the rights of a living child born after an abortion" boiled over Monday, leading to tears from the committee chairman, frustration from Republicans and a boycott by Democrats that delayed the hearing for a few hours. At issue was House Bill 16, filed by Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano. The bill would require doctors to care for a baby who survives an abortion procedure. (Pollock and Sundaram, 3/25)

Dallas Morning News: Four Female Texas Democrats Skipped A House Hearing On An Abortion Bill. Here's Why

Four House Democrats boycotted a committee hearing Monday, temporarily blocking debate on a bill that could result in fines of doctors who fail to provide "appropriate medical treatment" in the event that a fetus lives through an attempted abortion. The four absences and a late arrival by Republican Dallas Rep. Morgan Meyer wound up denying the nine-member panel a quorum. That frustrated Plano GOP Rep. Jeff Leach, chairman of the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee and the bill's author. (Gardner, 3/25)

Kansas City Star: Kansas House Approves Controversial Abortion ‘Reversal’ Law

The Kansas House of Representatives gave first-round approval on Monday to a bill that would require health care providers to notify women that certain abortions are “reversible.” Pro-choice advocates vehemently oppose the bill, saying the “reversal” method is scientifically unproven and highly controversial in medical circles. (Korte, 3/25)

The Associated Press: Judge Cautions Lawyers To Watch Language In Abortion Case

A federal judge in Kentucky has cautioned lawyers to watch their language in their bitter legal feud over abortion — this time over a lawsuit challenging two new state laws aimed at putting more restrictions on the procedure. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale set a Friday hearing on a motion for a preliminary injunction requested by attorneys for EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville — the only abortion clinic in Kentucky. (3/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription