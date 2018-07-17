Texas Judge Mentions Possible Supreme Court Abortion Shift During Start Of Fetal Burial Trial

The state argues that required fetal burial will ensure the dignity of the unborn by treating the fetal tissue differently from other medical waste that is incinerated and spread in sanitary landfills.

A five-day trial kicked off in federal court on Monday over a 2017 state law requiring health care providers bury or cremate fetal remains — one of several legal challenges over abortion rights that could eventually reach the Supreme Court amid a looming battle to reshape the high court. The case is one of four challenges that Texas is currently fighting over its efforts to restrict or regulate abortion rights, including a sweeping lawsuit filed last month against a range of state laws. (Rayasam, 7/16)

A lack of companies willing to handle remains from abortions could pose a problem for Texas’ fetal burial law, U.S. District Court Judge David Ezra said Monday, tipping his hand about what could sway him in the latest debate over reproductive rights. The comments are the first indication of what the Republican-appointed judge is looking for in the five-day trial this week to test whether Texas can lawfully require abortion providers and hospitals to ensure burial or cremation of nearly all fetal and embryonic tissue. (Zelinski, 7/16)

