Texas Supreme Court Rules 1925 Abortion Ban Stands

The court's decision overruled a district judge in Houston who had temporarily blocked the nearly century-old law from going into force. Other reports cover a "flood" of calls from Texas to a New Mexico abortion clinic, abortion rights groups suing over Oklahoman abortion bans, and more.

The Texas Tribune: Texas Can Enforce 1925 Abortion Ban, State Supreme Court Says

Texas can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, the state Supreme Court ruled late Friday evening, a decision that exposes abortion providers to lawsuits and financial penalties if they continue to perform the procedure. The court overruled a district judge in Houston, who on Tuesday had temporarily blocked the state’s old abortion law from going into effect. (Despart, 7/2)

The Texas Tribune: At New Mexico Abortion Clinic, Calls From Texas Flood In, Wait Times Grow

With sympathy in their voices, the receptionists at the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health relayed the same news into the phone over and over again Wednesday morning. “We’re scheduling about four weeks out.” (McCullough, 7/1)

From Oklahoma —

Oklahoman: Abortion Rights Groups Sue Over 2 Oklahoma Bans, Including Pre-Roe Law

Abortion providers and advocates filed a lawsuit Friday asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to strike down two laws that make it a felony to perform an abortion — one that’s been on the books since 1910, and one set to go into effect next month. In the lawsuit, the groups argue that the laws go against protections for personal liberty enshrined in the Oklahoma Constitution. (Branham, 7/1)

From Mississippi and Georgia —

Politico: Mississippi's Governor: Full Speed Ahead With New Abortion Restrictions

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Sunday his state intends to press forward with its efforts to make abortion exceedingly rare in Mississippi, even as complex questions associated with its law — and others around the nation — continued to bubble up. “This entire court battle was never about winning a court case; it was always about creating a culture of life, and that’s exactly what we are doing here in Mississippi,” said Reeves, a Republican, on “Fox News Sunday.” (Cohen, 7/3)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Abortion Ruling Spotlights Immigrants’ Limited Access To Reproductive Care

In a statement, Georgia’s largest Asian American civil rights organization, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, called the Supreme Court decision “devastating” for women’s right to choose. Nationwide, women of color account for a disproportionately high share of abortions, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Georgia, non-White women accounted for 79% of all abortions in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. (Grinspan, 7/5)

From Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Protesters Call For Abortion Access, Boycott July 4

For those gathered at Red Arrow Park Monday morning, the usual Fourth of July traditions of backyard barbecues and neighborhood parades were replaced with protesting and activism against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. "We are standing up for women's rights and human rights," said Jennifer Shevey, who attended the protest with her father and sister. "That's more important than celebrating Fourth of July right now." (Reid, 7/4)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Illinois Abortion Clinics Say More Medical Providers Needed To Meet Out-Of-State Demand

With Roe v. Wade overturned, Illinois abortion providers are trying to shore up enough medical staff to handle the anticipated influx of patients traveling for the procedure from other states — without disrupting or delaying care for Illinois residents. (Lourgos, 7/3)

Indianapolis Star: With Indiana Abortion Laws, Pregnant People Come From Other States

On Monday three days after the Supreme Court issued its groundbreaking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, the Buckeye state had outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant. Could Bernard help? (Rudavsky and Fradette, 7/1)

Missouri Independent: Missouri Doctors Fear Abortion Law's Vague Emergency Exception

Some Missouri medical providers are fearful that patients with high-risk pregnancies will face delayed care in life-threatening situations because doctors fear prosecution under Missouri’s newly-enacted abortion ban. “I’m following the rules that are made by people that have no understanding of medicine and science, and that’s extremely, extremely dangerous,” said Iman Alsaden, a doctor and medical director of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. (Weinberg and Kite, 7/3)

From Virginia, Maryland, and Maine —

ABC News: Supreme Court Marshal Asks State Officials To Prohibit Picketing Outside Justices' Homes

Supreme Court marshal Gail Curley is asking Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce state and local laws that prohibit picketing outside the homes of justices. Curley sent the requests to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Montgomery County executive Mark Erlich in letters dated July 1, citing an uptick in demonstrations since May -- when the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public. (Hutzler, 7/3)

Bangor Daily News: Maine Lawyer Who Won Right To Same-Sex Marriage Says That Decision Is Secure Despite Threat After Roe

The Maine lawyer who successfully argued for same-sex couples’ right to marry before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 said that decision was correctly reached despite Justice Clarence Thomas saying otherwise late last month as the court rolled back abortion rights. Despite expected legal challenges, that and other civil rights on which the court has previously ruled should be secure, Mary Bonauto said, and advocates like her are prepared to fight off those challenges. (Russell, 7/5)

