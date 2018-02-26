The CDC Lab That Holds Some Of World’s Deadliest Pathogens Showing Signs Of Age

The agency is asking Congress for $350 million to build a new high-containment lab complex on the CDC campus.

The Washington Post: CDC Seeks New Labs For Bioterror Pathogens To Replace Aging Facility

Inside a complex of special government labs, scientists in full-body protective suits work with some of the world’s deadliest pathogens: Ebola, smallpox and certain strains of bird flu. Many of the organisms have no treatment or vaccine, so the labs housed in this facility on the sprawling campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are equipped with extensive safety features. There is special air pressurization to prevent any accidental release, and hoses attached to the bulky protective outfits pump in breathing air for the scientists wearing them. (Sun, 2/23)

Stat: CDC Requests Funds To Build New Maximum-Security Laboratory

“The concerns are that the facility we’ve been in now is beginning to show signs of age,” said Dr. Inger Damon, head of the division of high consequence pathogens and pathology. That division works on viruses like smallpox and Ebola, which can only be studied in laboratories of the highest biosafety and biosecurity ratings, BSL4. The request, which is currently in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018, is for $350 million. But more will be needed later; the new high containment continuity laboratory, as it is called, would be built on the site of one of only a few parking facilities on the CDC’s main campus. (Branswell, 2/23)

In other news —

The New York Times: C.D.C. Employee Is Missing Nearly Two Weeks After Leaving Work Sick

The authorities in Atlanta announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case of a missing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee who disappeared about two weeks ago. The employee, Timothy J. Cunningham, 35, was promoted to commander in the United States Public Health Service in July, his family said. According to the police, he was last seen on Feb. 12. (Caron, 2/24)

The Washington Post: CDC Researcher Timothy J. Cunningham Left Work Sick Two Weeks Ago — Then Vanished

The Harvard-educated epidemiologist was promoted in July at the U.S. Public Health Service in Atlanta and contributed to responses following outbreaks of Zika, Ebola and health emergencies caused by Hurricane Sandy. He also was a prominent fixture in the Atlanta community, earning a spot in Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 Awards last year. But the researcher, who studies disease patterns, was not feeling well Feb. 12 and left work around midday. (Horton, 2/25)

