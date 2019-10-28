The Fate Of Medicaid In Louisiana Could Hinge On State’s Gubernatorial Race

Republican candidate Eddie Rispone has said he won't roll back the expansion that's been a key part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' tenure, but he would "freeze" it. Medicaid news comes out of Ohio, Arkansas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and New York.

The Advocate: Here's How The Governor's Race Could Have Dramatic Effects On Louisiana's Medicaid Expansion

At a debate during the primary election for governor last month, Eddie Rispone was asked for a yes-or-no answer to whether he would roll back Medicaid expansion, which gives nearly half a million Louisiana adults health insurance. After some hesitation and prodding from the moderator, he said no. But while he isn’t advocating a complete rollback of the insurance program, Rispone has staked out a position that stands in contrast with that of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Democratic incumbent who is campaigning in no small part on his expansion of Medicaid. (Karlin, 10/25)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's Largest Medicaid Provider Cuts Ties With Walgreens

More than half of Ohio’s Medicaid recipients will lose access to Walgreens pharmacies on Jan 1. CareSource, Ohio’s largest Medicaid provider, is cutting ties with the state’s second-largest pharmacy retailer. Walgreens, Ohio’s second-largest pharmacy retailer, will no longer service the state’s largest Medicaid provider as of Jan 1, raising concerns about creating pharmacy “deserts” in parts of Ohio. (Schladen, 10/25)

Arkansas Democrat Gazette: Medicaid Insurer Told It Must Refund $12.3M; State, Consumers To Be The Recipients

An insurer participating in the Arkansas Works Medicaid program was required to refund $12.3 million to the federal government, state and consumers after collecting too much in premiums compared with what it spent on claims, according to federal reports. According to the reports by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, St. Louis-based Centene collected $983 million in premiums for its plans covering Arkansas Works enrollees and other consumers in the state from 2016-18, but spent just $756 million of that on medical care and other health-related expenses. (Davis, 10/27)

Ohama World-Herald: Nebraska Estimates One-Third Of Recipients Of Expanded Medicaid Would Not Get Full Coverage

State officials expect that one in three low-income Nebraskans added to Medicaid under a state expansion plan would not qualify for full coverage. Those would be people who fail one or more of eight special requirements outlined in a draft plan released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. (Stoddard, 10/25)

Kaiser Health News: States Try A Gentler Approach To Getting Medicaid Enrollees To Work

Under pressure from the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania legislature to require Medicaid recipients to work as a condition for coverage, state health officials have devised a gentler approach to getting beneficiaries into jobs. Starting early next year, the Pennsylvania Medicaid agency under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will ask people when they enroll if they want job training assistance. It will then require its private Medicaid managed-care organizations to connect those who want help to local employment specialists and follow up to make sure they got it. (Galewitz, 10/28)

The Journal News: Why Nursing Homes Sued NY Over Medicaid Cuts They Say Hurt Patients

A coalition of health care trade groups has accused state officials of illegally cutting $352 million in Medicaid funding for nursing homes in New York. The groups announced a lawsuit Friday that claims many nursing homes could be forced to close or reduce staffing and services for thousands of elderly and disabled New Yorkers due to the Medicaid cuts that took effect in July. (Robinson, 10/28)

