The Guidelines For High Blood Pressure Just Changed. So What Does That Mean?

The New York Times and others answer some questions about the new guidelines that now qualify high blood pressure as anything above 130 over 80, instead of 140 over 90.

The New York Times: How To Lower Your Blood Pressure

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have released new treatment guidelines that sharply lower the threshold for high blood pressure, also called hypertension. As a result, tens of millions of Americans now qualify for the diagnosis. The new guidelines have raised a number of questions for patients. Here are a few answers. (Kolata, 11/15)

Stat: FDA Urged To Ban A Blood Pressure Medication With Troubling Side Effects

A consumer advocacy group is asking the Food and Drug Administration to ban the sale of a widely prescribed blood pressure medication — as well as several generic versions — over concerns the drug can cause a gastrointestinal disorder that leads to severe and chronic diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and weight loss. In a petition filed on Wednesday with the agency, Public Citizen argued that olmesartan medoxomil, which is marketed under the brand names Azor, Benicar, Benicar HCT, and Tribenzor, ought to be removed from the market. The group cited “overwhelming evidence” that the treatment causes severe sprue-like enteropathy, which is similar to celiac disease but does not improve with a gluten-free diet. (Silverman, 11/15)

WBUR: Don't Let New Guidelines Raise Your Blood Pressure, But Do Take Them Seriously. Here's How

The American Heart Association's new guidelines on blood pressure move the goalposts for healthy levels. The short version: "Hypertension" now begins above 130 over 80, instead of 140 over 90. (Goldberg, 11/15)

Health News Florida: New High Blood Pressure Guidelines Mean Nearly Half Will Qualify

Nearly one half of the U.S. population will meet the diagnosis of high blood pressure under new guidelines revised this week. The new guidelines – the first change in 14 years – recommend lifestyle changes before medication. (Aboraya, 11/15)

And in other heart health news —

The New York Times: Heart Attack Survivors At Risk Of Later Dementia

Heart attack survivors have an increased risk for developing dementia, a new study has found. Danish researchers studied 314,911 heart attack patients and compared them with 1,573,193 controls who had not had a heart attack. They excluded anyone who had already been diagnosed with dementia or other memory disorders. The study, in Circulation, adjusted for heart failure, pulmonary disease, head trauma, kidney disease and many other variables. (Bakalar, 11/15)

The Washington Post: American Heart Association President Has Heart Attack

American Heart Association President John Warner suffered a heart attack during the organization's annual conference in Southern California, where he spoke about his family's history with heart disease. Warner, vice president and chief executive of UT Southwestern University Hospitals in Dallas, was recovering after what the American Heart Association called a “minor” episode Monday morning at the organization's Scientific Sessions, a five-day conference on cardiovascular science in Anaheim. He was in stable condition after doctors inserted a stent to open an artery, the association said in a statement. (Bever, 11/15)

