The Lost Mothers: African American Women Share Stories Of Severe Maternal Complications

African American women disproportionately experience complications from pregnancy and child birth. ProPublica talks to 10 mothers about their experiences as part of an investigation into why it's happening.

ProPublica: Black Women Disproportionately Suffer Complications Of Pregnancy And Childbirth. Let’s Talk About It.

About 700 to 900 women die each year from causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. And for every death, dozens of women suffer life-threatening complications. But there is a stark racial disparity in these numbers. Black mothers are three to four times more likely to die than white mothers. Nevertheless, black women’s voices are often missing from public discussions about what’s behind the maternal health crisis and how to address the problems. (Gallardo, 12/8)

NPR: Black Mothers Keep Dying After Giving Birth. Shalon Irving's Story Explains Why

The researcher working to eradicate disparities in health access and outcomes had become a symbol of one of the most troublesome health disparities facing black women in the U.S. today: disproportionately high rates of maternal mortality. The main federal agency seeking to understand why so many American women — especially black women — die, or nearly die from complications of pregnancy and childbirth had lost one of its own. (Martin and Montagne, 12/7)

