The President Says It’s Time To Go Back To School

The White House launched a full-court press on governors and local officials to reopen brick-and-mortar schools this fall. President Donald Trump argued that keeping schools physically closed was for political reasons.

The New York Times: Trump Presses Schools To Reopen

President Trump demanded on Tuesday that schools reopen physically in the fall, pressing his drive to get the country moving again even as the coronavirus pandemic surged through much of the United States and threatened to overwhelm some health care facilities. In a daylong series of conference calls and public events at the White House, the president, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other senior officials opened a concerted campaign to lean on governors, mayors and others to resume classes in person months after more than 50 million children were abruptly ejected from school buildings in March. (Baker and Green, 7/7)

NPR: As Coronavirus Cases Spike, Trump Pushes Reopening Schools

The president spoke alongside first lady Melania Trump, administration officials and teachers as part of planned programming from the White House to push for the reopening of schools. Despite Trump's comments, senior administration officials said on a background call with reporters Tuesday morning that the decision to reopen public schools remains a local one. (Sprunt, 7/7)

AP: Trump Pushes State, Local Leaders To Reopen Schools In Fall

President Donald Trump launched an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons. “They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House discussion on school plans for the fall. (Binkley, 7/8)

ABC News: Trump Insists Schools 'Must Open' In Fall, Says He'll 'Put Pressure' On Governors To Do So

The White House focus on education amid the ongoing pandemic comes the day after Florida’s education commissioner signed an emergency order saying “all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students,” subject to change based on future executive orders and advice of local health departments. The move, which comes as Florida is experiencing a surge in cases, received quick backlash from Florida Education Association President Fredrick Ingram, who said, “It’s clear in communications with our members that educators are scared.” (Phelps and Tatum, 7/7)

The Hill: Trump Says White House Will Pressure Governors To Open Schools

Safely reopening schools relies strongly on administrators implementing and students complying with social distancing protocols, wearing face coverings and washing hands regularly. But [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert] Redfield acknowledged the government has had difficulty convincing younger people of the importance of those steps. (Samuels and Hellmann, 7/7)

Also —

Politico: DeVos Blasts School Districts That Hesitate At Reopening

President Donald Trump in a ramped-up push to reopen schools vowed Tuesday to “put pressure” on reluctant governors, while Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blasted education leaders who won’t accept risk and “gave up and didn’t try” to launch summer instruction. But the result was intensifying tensions with teachers unions and leading school groups, including the PTA, who charged that the Trump administration in a "vacuum of leadership" has "zero credibility in the minds of educators and parents when it comes to this major decision." The dispute leaves the White House deeply at odds with many involved in making major decisions in the next few weeks about reopening schools. (Gaudiano, 7/7)

The Hill: DeVos Demands 'Fully Operational' Schools In The Fall: 'Not A Matter Of If'

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday told the country's governors in a conference call that she expects schools to be "fully operational" come the fall, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. “Ultimately, it’s not a matter of if schools need to open, it’s a matter of how," DeVos told governors, The Associated Press reports. "School[s] must reopen, they must be fully operational. And how that happens is best left to education and community leaders." (Johnson, 7/7)

