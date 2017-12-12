The Quandary Physicians Face Because Of The Potency Of Fentanyl

In other opioid news, a county in Tennessee is looking to join nearly 200 other jurisdictions in a lawsuit alleging that some drug manufacturers and distributors contributed to the nation's addiction crisis.

PBS NewsHour: Fentanyl Is So Potent Doctors Don't Know How To Fight It

This surge in illicit fentanyl presents a new challenge for families and medical professionals trying to keep loved ones from the harm of opioid misuse. And it’s unclear if the most validated defense for opioid misuse — medication-assisted therapies like naloxone, methadone and buprenorphine — can stem the surge of overdoses caused by fentanyl. (Akpan, 12/11)

Nashville Tennessean: Williamson County May Join Lawsuit Against Opioid Industry

Williamson County may join nearly 200 other counties and cities in a lawsuit against certain pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids. County commissioners authorized the mayor Monday to execute a contract with a law firm leading potential litigation against manufactures and distributors alleged to be contributing to drug addiction. The mass tort seeks compensation for cities and counties for economic harm caused by the opioid crisis, such as the costs of addiction treatment, law enforcement and health care delivery systems. (Balakit, 12/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription