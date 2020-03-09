The Show Goes On: Despite Warnings, High-Profile Closures, 2020 Hopefuls Persist With Campaigning

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said “in the best of all possible worlds” the three candidates should probably limit their travel and avoid crowds, “but right now, we’re running as hard as we can.” Vice President Joe Biden's team said the candidate will follow guidance from government officials, but there are no changes planned to his schedule. Meanwhile, election officials try to ensure a safe environment for primary voters.

The Associated Press: Despite Virus Risk, 2020 Hopefuls Keep Up Campaigns For Now

As the coronavirus hits more states, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Sunday his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the potentially deadly illness. “Obviously what is most important to us is to protect the health of the American people,” Sanders said as he appeared in a series of TV interviews. “And what I will tell you, we are talking to public health officials all over this country.” (3/8)

Politico: Sanders Doesn’t Plan To Limit Rallies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

He cited his three rallies on Saturday and said he’s holding two more Sunday. “I’ve been working really, really hard,” he said. “Look, this is the most consequential election in the modern history of the United States of America. Trump, in my view, is a president who is a liar, who is running a corrupt administration, who does not understand the Constitution of the United States, who thinks he's above the law. He has to be beaten.” Sanders is 78, Biden is 77 and Trump 73. (Guida, 3/8)

The New York Times: Voting In The Time Of Coronavirus: Gloves, Rumors And Disinfectant

Elections are complicated events, involving massive amounts of paperwork, thorny issues of law and a widely scattered cast of poll workers and ballot counters. In Washington State, which is holding its 2020 primary on Tuesday, there is another matter that officials are having to consider this year. “How long does coronavirus last in saliva that is on an envelope?” asked Kim Wyman, the secretary of state in Washington, the state hardest hit by the virus so far. (Johnson and Robertson, 3/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription