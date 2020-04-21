The Silent Epidemic: Patients Who Are Sick And Dying Of Illnesses Other Than COVID-19 Dangerously Forgoing Care

As hospitals and health systems direct their full attention to the pandemic, patients with cancer, chronic illnesses and other health conditions are put into limbo. And when it comes to fast-moving diseases, that delay can have dangerous consequences. Meanwhile, hospitals start considering how to restart non-emergency surgeries and care.

The New York Times: The Pandemic’s Hidden Victims: Sick Or Dying, But Not From The Coronavirus

Maria Kefalas considers her husband, Patrick Carr, a forgotten victim of the coronavirus. In January, Mr. Carr, a sociology professor at Rutgers University, suffered a relapse of the blood cancer that he has had for eight years. Once again, he required chemotherapy to try to bring the disease, multiple myeloma, under control. But this time, as the coronavirus began raging through Philadelphia, blood supplies were rationed and he couldn’t get enough of the transfusions needed to alleviate his anemia and allow chemo to begin. (Grady, 4/20)

CNN: Los Angeles County Hospitals Say People Are Waiting Too Long To Seek Treatment Over Coronavirus Fears

Doctors at some Los Angeles County hospitals say people are waiting too long to seek medical treatment -- including those infected with the coronavirus -- over fears of catching Covid-19, potentially leading to more detrimental effects to their health. Los Angeles County reported 1,491 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 13,816, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. (Elam and Holcombe, 4/21)

The Washington Post: Hospitals Tiptoe Toward Restarting Non-Emergency Surgery And Procedures

Some hospitals in communities less affected by the novel coronavirus moved cautiously Monday toward resuming non-emergency surgeries and procedures — a hopeful sign for patients awaiting that care and a medical system badly in need of the revenue those services provide. Acting on guidance released Sunday night by federal officials, medical centers with relatively few covid-19 patients readied some cancer, heart and other care that has been postponed by a nationwide call to halt such procedures. (Sellers, Goldstein and Bernstein, 4/20)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Prioritize Cases, Assess Supplies Before Resuming Procedures

Hospitals whose COVID-19 peaks are behind them are eagerly forming or mobilizing plans to resume elective surgeries, which have largely ceased since mid-March to preserve capacity for coronavirus patients. Providers, now armed with guidelines from CMS and leading professional organizations, are trying to determine how to phase procedures back in safely. But there's an urgency to the process—countless hospitals and physician groups are bleeding money while they forgo profitable surgeries to treat expensive COVID-19 patients. (Bannow, 4/20)

The Hill: Louisiana To Allow Some Nonessential Medical Procedures To Resume

Louisiana's governor said Monday that the state will soon allow hospitals to resume some elective procedures, a boon to facilities struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Advocate reported that Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) told reporters at a press conference Monday that the state Department of Health would allow some procedures to resume starting April 27. The move is a sign that Louisiana's hospitals are no longer in danger of reaching capacity. (Bowden, 4/20)

Charleston Gazette-Mail: In First "Baby Step" To Restart State, Elective Surgeries To Resume After Month Hiatus

Elective surgeries soon might resume in the first “baby steps” to reopen the West Virginia economy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday. Hospitals must submit plans to the state health department beginning April 27 showing how the facilities will comply with multi-step criteria for safely resuming elective procedures, the governor said. The agency must approve the plans. (Kabler, 4/20)

Indianapolis Star: Holcomb Extends Stay At Home Order: What You Should Know

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb provided details Monday about the state's latest executive order, which works toward allowing health care providers to perform elective procedures. Here's what you need to know. (VanTryon, 4/20)

