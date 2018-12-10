‘The System Is Broken’: Not Only Are Doctors Failing To Report Conflicts Of Interest, Journals Aren’t Vetting Them Either

A New York Times and ProPublica investigation reveals widespread flaws in how conflicts of interest are reported in medical journals, which are the main conduit for communicating the latest scientific discoveries to the public

The New York Times/ProPublica: Prominent Doctors Aren’t Disclosing Their Industry Ties In Medical Journal Studies. And Journals Are Doing Little To Enforce Their Rules

One is dean of Yale’s medical school. Another is the director of a cancer center in Texas. A third is the next president of the most prominent society of cancer doctors. These leading medical figures are among dozens of doctors who have failed in recent years to report their financial relationships with pharmaceutical and health care companies when their studies are published in medical journals, according to a review by The New York Times and ProPublica and data from other recent research. (Ornstein and Thomas, 12/8)

The New York Times/ProPublica: Doctors And Disclosures

Academic journals are the way the world learns about medical breakthroughs, and companies benefit greatly when research about their products is published in them. Prestigious journals require authors to list any potential conflicts of interest. But dozens of doctors have failed to disclose significant relationships with health care and drug companies that pay them for consulting work, sitting on corporate boards and other roles. (Thomas and Ornstein, 12/8)

