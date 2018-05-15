‘There Will Be A Budget’: A Top Virginia Republican Promises That Lawmakers Will Iron Out Medicaid Differences

Virginia's budget has been held up by a fight over whether to expand the state's Medicaid program. Meanwhile, activists stage a "die-in" at the state's Capitol over the debate.

The Associated Press: Virginia Senate Leader: No Shutdown Over Medicaid

The top Republican in the Virginia Senate pledged Monday that a long-simmering and unresolved fight over Medicaid expansion won’t lead to a state government shutdown. But Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment didn’t say how the dispute will be resolved. Norment said at a committee hearing Monday that would be “unacceptable” and “untenable” for lawmakers not to pass a state spending plan before the end of the fiscal year.“There will be a timely biennium state budget before June 30th,” Norment said. “There will be a budget.” (Suderman, 5/14)

The Washington Post: Virginia Budget Inches Along As Passions Over Medicaid Inspired ‘Die-In’

Virginia’s slow-motion battle over the state budget and Medicaid expansion inched forward Monday as the state Senate convened for a procedural move that put the spending bill before the chamber’s money committee. The Senate gathered to assigned the House’s two-year, $115 billion spending plan to the Senate Finance Committee, which met immediately afterward but did not vote. The panel is expected to vote on the bill at a meeting Tuesday or Wednesday. (Vozzella, 5/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription