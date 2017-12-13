There’s No HIV Cure Yet, But With Each Promising Case, Scientists Become More Excited

There have been a few unique cases recently that have offered movement forward toward an eventual cure.

KQED: Frontiers Of HIV Research: The Man Who Was Nearly Cured

Now, two more patients — with the first names Luis and Clark, no less — may find themselves at least footnotes in the narrative of HIV’s trajectory from pandemic to cure, should the latter be achieved. The cases of Clark Hawley, 54, and Luis Canales, 31, have provided at least a temporary answer to a big question: Can very early treatment after exposure to HIV lead to complete eradication of the virus – an actual cure? (d'Adesky, 12/12)

Georgia Health News: HIV In America Is Increasingly A Southern Problem

Half of the new HIV diagnoses occur in the South, as well as half of the AIDS-related deaths. And the region has just one-third of the U.S. population. ...Gilead Sciences, maker of HIV medications, has cited those statistics in its launch of a $100 million, 10-year initiative to fight the disease in the region. (Miller, 12/12)

