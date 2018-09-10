These Red-State Legislatures Blocked Medicaid Expansion. Now Voters May Give It The Green Light.

A movement to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot in states like Utah, Idaho and Nebraska has been gaining speed in recent years, and supporters are cautiously optimistic about their chances.

The New York Times: Medicaid Expansion Finds Grass-Roots Support In Conservative Utah

In this conservative state, which has not supported a Democratic presidential candidate in more than a half-century, a grass-roots campaign to expand Medicaid is building considerable momentum as Election Day approaches. If it wins approval here, it could happen almost anywhere. (Pear, 9/9)

In other Medicaid news —

The Hill: Trump Administration To Consider South Carolina Proposal To Defund Planned Parenthood

The Trump administration is considering a proposal submitted by South Carolina that would cut abortion providers from the state’s Medicaid program. South Carolina is now the third state to make such a request, the latest move in the GOP’s fight to defund Planned Parenthood in the Trump era. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is already reviewing similar proposals from Texas and Tennessee. (Hellmann, 9/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription