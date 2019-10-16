‘They Have Been Getting Second-Class Health Care, If Any At All’: Tribes Want To Wash Hands Of Long-Troubled Indian Health Service

Indian Health Service hospitals have severely struggled with providing their Native American patients any kind of quality care. Now, those patients want to run their own system. But the task will likely prove daunting.

The New York Times: Fed Up With Deaths, Native Americans Want To Run Their Own Health Care

When 6-month-old James Ladeaux got his second upper respiratory infection in a month, the doctor at the Sioux San Indian Health Service Hospital reassured his mother, Robyn Black Lance, that it was only a cold. But 12 hours later James was struggling to breathe. Ms. Black Lance rushed her son back to the hospital in western South Dakota, where the doctors said they did not have the capacity to treat him and transferred him to a private hospital in Rapid City. There he was given a diagnosis of a life-threatening case of respiratory syncytial virus. “They told me if I hadn’t brought him back in, he would have died,” Ms. Black Lance said, choking back tears. (Walker, 10/15)

In other news from the administration —

The Associated Press: Judge In Chicago Latest To Block Trump Green Cards Policy

A federal judge in Chicago had joined three others nationwide in temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's policy to deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other government benefits. Judge Gary Feinerman granted a temporary injunction Monday night blocking the new rules hours before they would have taken effect. It followed rulings by federal judges Friday in California, New York and Washington. (10/15)

