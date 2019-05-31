Third Conservative House Republican Derails Disaster Aid, Keeping Its Fate In Limbo Until Recess Breaks

The objection was voiced by freshman Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.) after Democrats sought to advance the legislation via unanimous consent. The package has faced many road bumps in the past few months, and is meant to help the victims of recent disasters such as the California wildfires and Hurricane Maria.

Politico: Third House Republican Blocks Massive Disaster Aid Package

Conservative House Republicans succeeded again Thursday in their campaign to derail passage of a $19.1 billion disaster aid package. Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.) objected to passing the bill by voice vote. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who derailed the same measure earlier this week, was by Rose's side. The move means the measure will not be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature until the House returns from recess Monday and takes a roll call vote. (Scholtes, 5/30)

The Washington Post: House Republicans Block $19.1 Billion Nationwide Disaster Aid Bill For Third Time

But Rose’s objection meant the bill that would deliver assistance to states and territories hard hit by hurricanes, flooding and wildfires did not advance, just as happened twice in the past week with other conservative lawmakers stepping in to make the objection. “Our nation is $22 trillion in debt,” Rose said in brief remarks in a nearly empty House chamber. He said trying to pass nearly $20 billion in new spending was “another act of irresponsible big government.” (Werner, 5/30)

CNN: Disaster Aid Bill Blocked In The House Again After House GOP Objection

The legislation is still expected to have the votes to pass when the House returns to Washington next week, but the objection will stall the bill until a floor vote can take place. "This is absolutely without a doubt wrong," Rose said Thursday, raising concerns about the bill being brought to the floor when most members are in their home districts. (Foran and Killough, 5/30)

The Associated Press: Disaster Bill Highlights Inconsistency In Voting Records

A $19 billion disaster aid bill that’s still crawling through Congress highlights the inconsistency of lawmakers, mostly conservatives, who stood resolute against such aid six years ago but demand it now that their states are under water. (Taylor, 5/30)

