This ER Department Upended Its Entire Culture Around Prescribing Opioids — And Got Drastic Results

This hospital is no longer using opioids as its first line of offense against pain. And the results show it's working. Outlets report on news on the crisis out of Maryland, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Wyoming and Ohio as well.

NPR: Opioid Use Reduced By Half In An ER That Has Found Good Alternatives

One of the places many people are first prescribed opioids is a hospital emergency room. But in one of the busiest ERs in the U.S., doctors are relying less than they used to on oxycodone, Percocet, Vicodin and other opioids to ease patients' pain. In an unusual program designed to help stem the opioid epidemic, the emergency department at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, N.J., has been exploring alternative painkillers and methods. That strategy has led to a 58 percent drop in the ER's opioid prescriptions in the program's first year, according to numbers provided by St. Joseph's Healthcare System's chair of emergency medicine, Dr. Mark Rosenberg. (Wang, 2/20)

The Washington Post: Goucher Poll: More Than Half Of Marylanders Know Someone Who’s Been Addicted To Opioids

More than half of Marylanders say they personally know someone who has been addicted to opioids, according to a Goucher College poll released Wednesday that also found strong support for imposing term limits on state lawmakers and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The finding that 52 percent have direct ties to opioid abuse illustrates the growing scope of a crisis that was declared a state of emergency last year by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and was a major focus of the 2017 legislative session. A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll in late 2015 found that nearly 30 percent of Marylanders had a close friend or relative who was addicted. (Wiggins, 2/21)

Nashville Tennessean: Combating Tennessee's Opioid Crisis: More Than A Dozen Legislative Proposals Introduced

Gov. Bill Haslam’s plan to address the opioid epidemic focuses on addiction prevention and rehabilitation for addicts — a combo attack many hope will put a significant dent in the number of residents affected. About $25 million of the $30 million in the governor's budget, if passed, will go toward treatment. In addition to the governor's two signature bills, lawmakers have introduced at least 15 other pieces of legislation dealing with opioids. (Buie, 2/20)

Concord Monitor: With No State Funding, Hope For N.H. Recovery Announces It’s Closing 4 Of 5 Resource Centers

Hope for N.H. Recovery officials said the nonprofit has been without state aid since the start of this fiscal year in July and will close centers in Franklin, Claremont and Berlin, as well as Concord. “When we were initially asked to open centers in these communities, we intended for them to be sustained via a blended funding stream. This stream was to consist of support from local businesses, organizations, and individuals as well as some state funding,” Scott Bickford, HOPE’s board chairman, wrote in the release. (Willingham, 2/21)

Wyoming Public Radio: Bills Hope To Address Opioid Problems In Wyoming

A Senate legislative committee has approved two bills intended to help address the state’s opioid problem. One bill sets up a task force to determine what the problem is and what could be done about it and the other sets up tracking for controlled substance prescriptions in the state. (Beck, 2/20)

Columbus Dispatch: Price Of Opioid Crisis On Ohio Construction Industry Measured In Deaths, Dollars, Study Says

The opioid epidemic in Ohio is taking a particularly heavy toll on construction workers, according to a study released Tuesday by the Midwest Economic Policy Institute. Based on federal and state data, the study estimates that 380 Ohio construction workers died from opioid overdoses in 2015 — more than double the 164 estimated for the next-highest state in the Midwest — Illinois. (Matzer Rose, 2/20)

Meanwhile, a salmonella outbreak has been link to kratom, a supplement marketed as a way to wean people off opioids —

The Washington Post: CDC Warns About Salmonella Infections Traced To Kratom

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and several states are investigating an outbreak of salmonella illness linked to kratom, an unregulated herbal supplement that is sometimes used for pain, anxiety and opioid-withdrawal symptoms, the CDC said Tuesday. The agency, which urged consumers to not use kratom in any form because of the possibility of contamination, said the infections started in October and have affected 20 states. Eleven people have been hospitalized, and no one has died. Most of the people sickened have reported consuming kratom in pills, powder or tea, according to the CDC, which didn't name any specific brands or suppliers. (McGinley, 2/20)

Stat: Salmonella Outbreak In 20 States Linked To Kratom Consumption

So far 28 people in 20 states are believed to have been sickened by contaminated kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia that’s variously ingested as pills or powder or brewed into tea. Eleven people have been hospitalized. (Branswell, 2/20)

