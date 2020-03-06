‘This Is Not A Drill’: Cases Surge To Over 100,000 Worldwide But WHO Stops Short Of Labeling It A Pandemic

"I also agree that the situation could be worse than what we have now, and it could be at pandemic level," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "But what at the same time we are saying is there are countries that with this situation that have shown that it can be contained so we should not give up." Media outlets take a look at the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters: COVID-19 Epidemic Can Be Pushed Back With Concerted Approach: WHO

The epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus infection spreading around the world can be contained and controlled, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, but only with a concerted response by all governments. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced concerns at the growing number of countries with cases, especially those with weaker health systems and called on governments to harness all ministries to tackle the virus. (Nebehay and Kelland, 3/5)

The Associated Press: As Virus Cases Near 100,000, Fear Of ‘Devastation’ For Poor

Across the West, there was a sense of déjà vu as the virus’ spread prompted scenes that already played out in Asia, with workers foregoing offices, vigorous sanitizing in public places and runs on household basics. Even the spectacle of a cruise ship ordered to stay at sea off the California coast over virus fears replicated ones weeks ago on the other side of the globe. “The Western world is now following some of China’s playbook,” said Chris Beauchamp, a market analyst at the financial firm IG. Signs of the virus’ shift away from its origins in China were becoming clearer each day. (Sedensky, 3/6)

CIDRAP: WHO Urges Whole-Government COVID-19 Tack As Cases Climb Globally

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) today said some countries are depending on their health ministry to shoulder the battle against COVID-19 and that a whole-of-government approach is needed, as the novel coronavirus spreads to more countries and fuels hot spots across multiple continents. New cases piled up again today at a brisk pace in three hard-hit countries—Iran, Italy, and South Korea. (Schnirring, 3/5)

The New York Times: China Pushes Back As Coronavirus Crisis Damages Its Image

When the coronavirus epidemic began its relentless march around the world, China’s diplomats reacted harshly toward countries that shut their borders, canceled flights or otherwise restricted travel. Italy was overreacting when it did so, Qin Gang, a vice minister of foreign affairs, told his counterpart in February. The United States was stoking fear and panic, a spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said. “True feeling shines through in hardship,” she said back then. (Myers, 3/6)

Reuters: Virus Diplomacy: As Outbreak Goes Global, China Seeks To Reframe Narrative

As new coronavirus cases track downward in China, it is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and equipment with countries seeing a surge in cases and to repair an international image dented by the disease. China's diplomats have fanned out to deliver a message that it can control the outbreak and to call on countries to ease travel bans on Chinese people. They have given more than 400 media interviews and published more than 300 articles, according to the foreign ministry. (Zhai and Wu, 3/6)

The New York Times: ‘It’s Going To End In Death’: Doctors Say U.K. Ill-Prepared For Coronavirus

Ventilators in short supply. Intensive care beds already overflowing. Some health workers buying their own face masks or hoods. And if cases of the deadly coronavirus surge in anything like the numbers some experts have predicted, doctors say they would have to consider denying lifesaving care to the frailest patients to prioritize those with better chances of surviving. “If we haven’t got ventilatory support to offer them, it’s going to end in death,” said Dr. George Priestley, an intensive care doctor and anesthesiologist in Yorkshire in northern England. “I don’t want to be alarmist. I just want someone to pay attention.” (Mueller, 3/5)

The New York Times: As Coronavirus Spreads, Olympics Face Ticking Clock And A Tough Call

It is the option that nobody in the Olympic movement wants to talk about, but it is the one staring everyone in the face: a Tokyo Games this summer with no fans, just 10,000 athletes competing in front of seas of empty seats. As the coronavirus continues to spread, with more than 3,000 deaths and 90,000 documented cases worldwide, sporting events without fans are edging toward becoming a kind of new normal. Fans were barred from attending the International Biathlon Union’s World Cup event in the Czech Republic that began on Thursday. (Futterman, Panja and Keh, 3/5)

Boston Globe: Coronavirus Has Hazards Particular To The Sports World

With the number of coronavirus cases in North America expected to climb, perhaps steeply, professional and amateur sports are already weighing the pros and cons of whether games and tournaments should continue as scheduled, or whether to shut down arenas and stadiums and have teams play in front empty seats. Such “social distancing” is already being instituted in some places across Europe, Asia, and Africa for sporting events, concerts, and other public gatherings, and it’s part of the debate over whether the Tokyo Summer Olympics should take place as scheduled. (Silverman, 3/5)

Reuters: Brazil Confirms Eighth Coronavirus Case As It Spreads Across Country

Brazil has confirmed eight cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday, including the first instances of likely local transmission, as the infectious disease spreads up the coast to tourist hotspot Rio de Janeiro and neighboring Espirito Santo state, the Health Ministry said. That is up from three cases on Wednesday. Currently, six of the cases are in Sao Paulo state, while Rio and Espirito Santo states have one case each, the ministry said. (3/5)

Reuters: Japanese Swimmer Ikee Tries To Turn Tide As Coronavirus Saps Blood Donations

Japanese star swimmer Rikako Ikee, who stunned fans last year with news she was battling leukemia, has launched an urgent appeal for people to give blood after steps to curb the spread of coronavirus led to a sharp drop in donations. Ikee, who left hospital in December and has vowed to target the Paris 2024 Olympics, said on Twitter there were people whose lives depended on donations and the "drastic decrease" was causing anxiety. (3/5)

CNN: South Africa Records Its First Case Of Coronavirus

The first case of the novel coronavirus in South Africa has been diagnosed, the country's health minister announced Thursday. The patient, a 38-year-old man, is part of a group of 10 people, including the man's wife, that returned March 1 to South Africa from Italy, Dr. Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. The patient went to a general practitioner on March 3 with fever, headache, malaise, sore throat and cough, Mkhize said. A nurse took a swab, and it was delivered to a lab. (McKenzie and Adebayo, 3/5)

PBS NewsHour: MAP: Watch How COVID-19 Traveled The World

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has ballooned after emerging at the end of last year. According to World Health Organization figures, the majority of these cases are in mainland China, with Italy, Iran and South Korea emerging as the countries with the next largest number of confirmed cases. (Vinopal and McGrew, 3/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription