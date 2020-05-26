‘This Is The Job We Sign Up For’: Pregnant Health Care Worker Says Yes To Serving In Hospital Despite Risks
Reuters reports on a doctor navigating her pregnancy while working in a downtown Los Angeles hospital that mostly serves lower-income Hispanic and African-American populations. News on health care workers reports on New York's decision to extend death benefits to families and on more people who have lost their lives, as well.
Reuters:
A Pregnant Doctor Navigates COVID-19 Fight In Low Income LA
After putting a coronavirus patient onto a ventilator to help him to breathe, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria noted to herself that her baby never kicked during emergency procedures. It was not until she was back in her office and had removed most of her protective equipment that he made his presence known. (Nicholson and Cooke, 5/26)
The Associated Press:
N.Y. Will Provide Benefits To Families Of Workers Who Died From Virus, Cuomo Says
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York said the state would pay death benefits to the families of frontline workers who died fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. (5/25)
Kaiser Health News/The Guardian:
Lost On The Frontline
A nurse who was crafting plans to open her own nursing home. An upbeat patient transporter who was also a sewing wiz. A surgical technician who was easy to befriend. These are some of the people just added to “Lost on the Frontline,” a special series from The Guardian and KHN that profiles health care workers who die of COVID-19. (5/26)