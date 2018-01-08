This Year’s Flu Is A Quirky, Vicious, Misbehaving Strain That Health Professionals Hate

A particularly nasty strain of the flu is sweeping the country--flooding emergency rooms, draining medication resources, and racking up a higher-than-normal death toll. But it's still not too late to get a flu shot.

Stat: ‘The Problem Child Of Seasonal Flu’: Beware This Winter’s Virus

People in public health hate H3N2 flu seasons, like the one gripping most of North America right now. So do folks who work in hospitals and in the care facilities that look after the elderly. To put it flatly, H3N2 is the problem child of seasonal flu. It causes more deaths than the other influenza A virus, H1N1, as well as flu B viruses. It’s a quirky virus that seems, at every turn, to misbehave and make life miserable for the people who contract it, the scientists trying to keep an eye on it, and the drug companies struggling to produce an effective vaccine against it. (Branswell, 1/8)

Los Angeles Times: Severe Flu Brings Medicine Shortages, Packed ERs And A Rising Death Toll In California

So many people have fallen sick with influenza in California that pharmacies have run out of flu medicines, emergency rooms are packed, and the death toll is rising higher than in previous years. Health officials said Friday that 27 people younger than 65 have died of the flu in California since October, compared with three at the same time last year. Nationwide and in California, flu activity spiked sharply in late December and continues to grow. (Karlamangla, 1/6)

Los Angeles Times: No, It's Not Too Late To Get A Flu Shot

Is it too late to get a flu shot? We know you've been busy making plans for the holidays, scrambling to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, spending time in airports and on road trips to see family and friends. But the holiday season is over and it's time to get back to reality. The flu season is most certainly upon us. And you need to deal with it. (Kaplan, 1/5)

Los Angeles Times: In This Deadly Flu Season, Here Are Tips On How To Protect Yourself

California is in the midst of a dangerous flu season. Health officials said Friday that 27 people younger than 65 have died of the flu in California since October, compared with three during the same time period last year. Nationwide, flu activity spiked sharply in late December and continues to grow. Here is some key information, including tips to stay healthy, from national, state and local health agencies. (1/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Hospitals Wrestle With Shortage Of IV Bags, Linked To Hurricane

The U.S. is facing a nationwide shortage of intravenous bags just as flu cases accelerate, forcing many hospitals to use more time-consuming ways to administer drugs and to weigh a halt on elective procedures and clinical trials. Some hospital officials said they have only a day or two of supplies and worry whether they would be able to handle an influx of patients as the influenza virus ramps up. Forty-six states are seeing widespread flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, putting this year on par with 2014-15, which was the most severe flu season in recent years. (Armour and Burton, 1/7)

Chicago Sun Times: Surge In Flu Patients Spurs Chicago Fire Department To Add Five Ambulances

The Chicago Fire Department on Friday put five more “surge” ambulances on the street — despite the heavy overtime cost— to combat a flu outbreak nearing “pandemic” proportions that has flooded hospital emergency rooms, forcing some to go on “bypass.” Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the spike in flu cases in Chicago and other major cities was triggered, in part, by a flu vaccine that is “only 10 percent effective.” (Spielman and Esposito, 1/5)

