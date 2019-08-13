Threat Of Kaiser Permanente Strike Grows As California Union Overwhelmingly Approves Vote

The California union is the largest in a national coalition involved in contract negotiations with Kaiser Permanente, and the first to OK a future strike that could involve up to 80,000 workers. In other health care industry labor news: health care, research and technical employees at the University of California vote to ratify a new contract after two years of negotiations and work stoppages.

Los Angeles Times: Kaiser Permanente Workers In California Vote To Approve Strike

A swath of Kaiser Permanente workers in California has voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike that could draw in more than 80,000 employees of the healthcare giant across the nation, according to the coalition of unions representing them. The employees — who include most staff aside from doctors, mental health workers or certain nurses — have been working under an expired national contract since September, though their local contracts are still current. (Cutchin, 8/12)

Modern Healthcare: California Kaiser Workers Vote To Strike

Kaiser Permanente workers in California overwhelmingly supported a national strike beginning in early October against the integrated not-for-profit health system's alleged unfair labor practices, the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions announced Monday. About 98% of nearly 38,000 votes cast by Kaiser employees advocated for a strike. The workers are calling for Kaiser to mend the worker-management partnership; ensure safe staffing and appropriate use of technology; and provide wages and benefits that can support families. The coalition is also calling for more financial transparency. (Kacik, 8/12)

Sacramento Bee: UPTE-CWA Union Ratifies Contract With University Of California

After more than two years of bargaining and five strikes, roughly 16,000 health-care, research and technical workers at the University of California voted to ratify a new labor contract with their employer, according to the union’s website. Union leaders said the contract provided raises totaling 29-30 percent over five years, and they touted protections on parking fees, health-care premiums and overtime pay. (Anderson, 8/12)

