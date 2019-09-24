‘Ticking Time Bomb’: Cases Of Mumps Among Detained Immigrants Along U.S. Border Jump From Five To 900

By keeping the immigrants in confined spaces, more are being exposed to infectious diseases like mumps and measles, health officials say. News also focuses on the mental health damage that can emerge years after children are released from detention facilities.

NPR: Immigration Detention Facilities Can Be A Breeding Ground For Disease

The mumps has nearly been eradicated in the U.S, and the risk of contracting it is small. But in immigration detention centers, that risk skyrockets. More than 900 immigrants have been infected. (Trovall, 9/23)

USA Today: Migrant Children Held By The Obama Administration Still Suffering 5 Years Later

Lawsuits have alleged children held by the Border Patrol are deprived of their rights and treated inhumanely. An inspector general's report concluded that some migrant children would suffer mental trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. For the tens of thousands of children who arrived this year, the long-lasting effects may not have surfaced yet. (Gonzalez, 9/23)

