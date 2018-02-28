Tighter Regulations In Midwest States May Be Sending Women To Illinois To Seek Abortions

A new report shows that more than 4,500 women crossed into Illinois to terminate a pregnancy in 2016, up from 3,200 the previous year. Outlets report on abortion-related news out of Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee, as well.

The Associated Press: Report: More Women Traveling To Illinois For Abortions

More women appear to be traveling to Illinois from out of state to have an abortion, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures, and activists say it could be because surrounding states have tighter restrictions. A December state report says more than 4,500 women crossed into Illinois to terminate a pregnancy in 2016. That compares with just over 3,200 abortions provided to out-of-state women in the previous year. (2/27)

The Associated Press: Ohio Asks Court Not To Revisit Abortion Clinic Ruling

Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic. Justices ruled the department was within its rights when it revoked the license of Capital Care of Toledo. At the time, the clinic didn't have a required patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital. (2/28)

Reuters: Mississippi Moves Closer To Banning Abortions After 15 Weeks

Mississippi moved a step closer on Tuesday to passing the United States' most restrictive abortion law when a state Senate committee approved a bill banning most procedures after 15 weeks of gestation. The measure, House Bill 1510, now heads to the full Senate after passage by the Public Health and Welfare Committee, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement. Current state law bans abortion at 20 weeks after conception. (Simpson, 2/27)

The Hill: Pence: Abortion Will End In U.S. 'In Our Time'

Vice President Pence predicted Tuesday that legal abortion would end in the U.S. "in our time." "I know in my heart of hearts this will be the generation that restores life in America," Pence said at a luncheon in Nashville, Tenn., hosted by the Susan B. Anthony List & Life Institute, an anti-abortion organization. (Hellmann, 2/27)

