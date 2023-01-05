TikTok Weight Loss Buzz Leads To Diabetes Drug Shortage

Bloomberg reports on how an online meme is leading to serious supply shortages of Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. In other health industry news, Aetna wins a N.C. contract, Moderna buys a Japanese drugmaker to boost its mRNA drug efforts, and more.

Bloomberg: A TikTok Trend Sold Out Ozempic, Leaving People With Diabetes Dizzy And Scared

Ozempic, an injection that keeps blood sugar levels in check for patients with Type 2 diabetes, has been in shortage for about four months, according to the database maintained by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is backordered at Anthony’s Seattle pharmacy. (Court, 1/3)

In news on health care insurance —

WMFE: Survey: Perceived High Cost Of Insurance Keeps Floridians From Enrolling

Thousands of uninsured Floridians say the perceived high cost of health plans keep them from seeking coverage for themselves and their families, according to a survey from Florida Blue. Survey participants between the ages of 21 and 64 say the main reason for not enrolling in a health plan in Florida is the perceived high cost of insurance. Seventy percent say they, “believe they couldn’t afford health insurance.” (Prieur, 1/4)

AP: Aetna Picked To Operate North Carolina Employee Health Plan

Insurance giant Aetna will administer North Carolina’s health coverage plan for state government employees, teachers, retirees and their family members starting in 2025, the State Treasurer’s Office announced Wednesday. (Robertson, 1/4)

On other industry developments —

Reuters: Moderna Snaps Up Japan's OriCiro Genomics In MRNA Manufacturing Push

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Wednesday agreed to buy Japan-based OriCiro Genomics for $85 million to boost the U.S. drugmaker's messenger RNA (mRNA) manufacturing capabilities. (1/4)

Reuters: J&J's Consumer Health Unit Kenvue Files For IPO, Moving Closer To Spin-Off

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) consumer health unit Kenvue on Wednesday filed to be listed as an independent company, bringing the healthcare conglomerate a step closer to completing the biggest shakeup in its 135-year history. (1/5)

Reuters: GE HealthCare Rises 8% In Market Debut, Eyes Small Deals

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc's shares rose as much as 8.4% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday and its chief executive said the company was looking to do small acquisitions to boost its cardiology and oncology operations in the long term. (Leo and Deka, 1/4)

Stat: Geron, Once A Vaunted Biotech, Finally Reports A Success

Geron Corporation, a biotech that made sci-fi-sounding headlines through the ’90s and 2000s before shuffling along in semi-obscurity for the past decade, said Wednesday that its experimental drug proved effective in a late-stage trial for a group of chronic blood disorders. The results, if they hold up to scrutiny, could provide a lifeline for Geron and set up a new treatment for the disease, known as myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. (Mast, 1/4)

Crain's Chicago Business: CommonSpirit Health Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Data Breach

Chicago-based Catholic hospital chain CommonSpirit Health has been hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit over its month-long data breach at the end of last year that impacted more than 600,000 patients. (Davis, 1/4)

