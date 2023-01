Tirzepatide Works For Weight Loss, But May Be Pricey; Questions Over Diabetes Drug’s Power Against Dementia

Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.

NBC News: What To Know About The New Weight Loss Drug Tirzepatide. Will It Be Affordable?

An Eli Lilly drug if approved for weight loss could become the best-selling drug of all time, but concerns are mounting about who will actually be able to afford it. (Lovelace, Jr. 1/1)

Bay Area News Group: Can Diabetes Drug Metformin Really Slow Aging, Reduce Dementia?

Metformin, a common medication to control diabetes, has become the controversial darling of tech’s health-conscious digerati who are enticed by preliminary research suggesting it might help promote longevity, reduce dementia and prevent a whole host of other conditions – including, most recently, long COVID. (Krieger, 1/3)

FiercePharma: Unicycive's Pivotal Trial Of Takeda Kidney Drug Rival Hits Goal

Unicycive Therapeutics has laid the groundwork for entering a market targeted by Sanofi and Takeda, posting pivotal bioequivalence data on a candidate designed to improve compliance with kidney disease treatment regimens. (Taylor, 1/3)

The Boston Globe: Drug Companies Set Sights On New COVID Medicines To Boost Depleted Arsenal

It was not that long ago that the medical community had a small arsenal of new drugs to prevent and treat COVID-19 in people most susceptible to severe disease. But the arrival of new variants, as well as the loss of two treatments for immunocompromised people, has amped up the urgency to develop a stronger generation of medicines. (Cross, 12/28)

