To Attract Diverse Talent, Starbucks Offers One Of Most Comprehensive Health Packages To Transgender Workers In U.S.

The company, which has been covering sex-reassignment surgery since 2012, decided to expand coverage in 2018 to include transition-related procedures that are considered cosmetic, such as breast reduction or augmentation surgery, facial feminization, voice therapy and hormonal therapy.

The Wall Street Journal: Why Starbucks Expanded Its Transgender Health Benefits

Seven years ago, Tate Buhrmester made the decision to come out as transgender while working as a supervisor at a Starbucks Corp. SBUX 0.24% store in Austin, Texas. “When I came out at work, I told my Starbucks partners [as the company calls its employees] to call me by my new name, Tate, and they were very accepting. I never had any problems,” he says. Two things eased Mr. Buhrmester’s transition: being able to choose his preferred pronouns and name, and being covered by the Seattle-based coffee chain’s medical benefits. (Sardon, 10/26)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Uber, Lyft Working With More Health-Care Providers To Get Patients To Appointments

Two years ago, Uber launched Uber Health, through which health care providers like the Cleveland Clinic order rides for patients using a HIPAA-compliant platform. That same year, Lyft debuted a service called Lyft Concierge that gave businesses, including health care providers, a way to manage rides for clients and patients. (Christ, 10/27)

In other health industry news —

The Wall Street Journal: New York Regulator Probes UnitedHealth Algorithm For Racial Bias

New York’s insurance regulator said it is launching an investigation into a UnitedHealth Group Inc. algorithm that a study found prioritized care for healthier white patients over sicker black patients. The state’s Department of Financial Services said it sent a letter Friday to UnitedHealth Chief Executive David Wichmann asking for the company to either show the algorithm isn’t racially discriminatory or stop using it. The New York Department of Health joined in sending the letter. (Evans and Wilde Mathews, 10/26)

