Tobacco’s Longtime Ally Mitch McConnell Pushes To Raise Smoking Age To 21, Following Trend That’s Sweeping Through The States

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's been hearing from parents that there's been an unprecedented spike in vaping among their teenage children. Tobacco companies are actually publicly on board with the federal legislation -- and similar measures gaining traction at the state-level -- in part to distance themselves from accusations that they've been marketing to youth.

The New York Times: Kentucky’s Senator McConnell Supports Bill To Raise Minimum Age To Buy Tobacco To 21

Senator Mitch McConnell, long one of the tobacco industry’s loyal allies, said on Thursday that he would sponsor legislation to raise the minimum age to 21 for the purchase of tobacco and e-cigarettes. Mr. McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader whose home state, Kentucky, is the nation’s second-largest tobacco producer, said he was motivated by the increasing rate of vaping among teenagers and young adults. Public health agencies have cracked down on e-cigarette companies and distributors in an effort to curb access to the products. (Kaplan, 4/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Congress To Consider Raising Tobacco-Buying Age To 21

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to introduce legislation raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 from 18, a move that public-health advocates and tobacco companies hope would curb the use of e-cigarettes among youths. More than a dozen states have passed or enacted laws raising the minimum age to 21 and others are considering doing so. Sen. McConnell’s announcement Thursday follows the introduction earlier this month of similar bills in the House. (Maloney, 4/18)

The Hill: McConnell Introducing Bill To Raise Age To Buy Tobacco To 21

“For some time, I’ve been hearing from the parents who are seeing an unprecedented spike in vaping among their teenage children. In addition, we all know people who started smoking at a young age and who struggled to quit as adults. Unfortunately it’s reaching epidemic levels around the country," McConnell said in a statement. He added that his bill would have exemptions for individuals who serve in the military. (Carney, 4/18)

