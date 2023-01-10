Too Many And Too Explicit: Most People Want Drug Ads Off The Airways
A survey dives into objections that people cite to prolific drug advertising, including overall volume, repetitive airings, and the narrations of "heinous" side effects or age-inappropriate health matters. Also in industry news is the cost of the newly approved Alzheimer's drug.
Stat:
People Hate Drug Ads On TV. Here’s What They Complain About Most
In the United States, pharmaceutical advertising seems inescapable. Since the first prescription drug ad ran in the early 1980s, the business of pharmaceutical advertising has exploded. Drug companies spent $7 billion on advertising last year, according to Statista, with most of that going to television ads; more than $287 million was spent on TV advertising for Sanofi and Regeneron’s anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent alone. Yet most people would rather not see these ads at all. (Sheridan, 1/10)
More health industry and pharmaceutical news —
NBC News:
A New Alzheimer’s Drug Will Cost $26,500 A Year. Who Will Be Able To Get It?
Because of the high price tag, experts say, the number of people who will be able to get the drug when it becomes available — expected the week of Jan. 16 — will be extremely limited. More than 6 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association. As a rule, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services restricts coverage for new Alzheimer's treatments that target amyloid, including Leqembi, to only those patients participating in clinical trials. (Lovelace Jr., 1/19)
Reuters:
Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Price Should Not Dent Demand, Analysts Say
The $26,500-per-year price tag for Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's newly approved Alzheimer's disease drug is slightly above expectations, but should not dent demand for the promising therapy, Wall Street analysts said. The U.S. health regulator on Friday granted accelerated approval to the drug, Leqembi, and the decision was hailed by patient groups. (1/9)
Bloomberg:
CVS Says 2022 Revenue Beat Guidance In Preliminary Results
CVS Health Corp. said its revenue for all of fiscal 2022 exceeded its guidance that topped out at $314 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the year were close to the top end of its guidance of $8.55 to $8.65 a share, the company said Monday in a filing of preliminary results, in part because of buybacks that reduced its share count. (Rutherford, 1/9)
Reuters:
Qiagen Acquires DNA-Biometrics Firm Verogen In $150 Mln Deal
Life sciences firm Qiagen said on Monday it has acquired DNA-biometrics firm Verogen in a $150-million cash deal, strengthening its forensics portfolio. The deal builds on the companies' existing partnership from 2021, under which Qiagen has the rights to distribute some of Verogen's products such as its next-generation gene sequencing panels and genetic code analyzing technology GEDmatch. (1/9)
Stat:
Biogen CEO: Company Needs New Drug Launches, Cost Cuts
In some of his first extended comments since taking over as Biogen’s CEO, Chris Viehbacher described the commercial launches this year of an Alzheimer’s treatment and a new medicine for depression as “breakthrough” products will help the company return to sustainable growth. (Feuerstein, 1/9)
Also —
KHN:
Behavioral Telehealth Loses Momentum Without A Regulatory Boost
Controlled substances became a little less controlled during the pandemic. That benefited both patients (for their health) and telehealth startups (to make money). (Tahir, 1/10)