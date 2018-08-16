Traces Of Herbicide Found In Popular Children’s Cereals, Other Breakfast Foods

Federal regulators maintain that glyphosate does not cause cancer, but in 2015 the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer declared it a probable carcinogen.

The New York Times: Report Finds Traces Of A Controversial Herbicide In Cheerios And Quaker Oats

An environmental research and advocacy group has found traces of a controversial herbicide in Cheerios, Quaker Oats and other breakfast foods that it says could increase cancer risk for children. The report comes amid longstanding debate about the safety of the chemical glyphosate, which federal regulators maintain is not likely to cause cancer. (Zaveri, 8/15)

The Hill: Group Finds Weed-Killing Chemical In Dozens Of Breakfast Foods

Out of those products, 31 had levels above what the EWG’s scientists consider safe for children, which is .01 milligrams per day. Some of the products affected included Cheerios, Quaker Old Fashioned Oats, Quaker Dinosaur Egg Instant Oats and Back to Nature Classic Granola, according to CBS News. (Anapol, 8/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription