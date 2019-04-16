Tracking Devices, Special Apps Help Monitor Family Members With Dementia, But Technology Isn’t A Cure-All

Families are finding they are able to keep loved ones with Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases at home longer with special apps, but if those devices fail then life becomes tricky once again. News on Alzheimer's looks at early warning signs and the burden on the African-American community, as well.

The Wall Street Journal: When A Family Faces Dementia, Tracking Devices Can Help—To A Point

Kim Rice tracks her husband’s every move, including his arrival home each night from adult day care. She’s among the millions of Americans caring for a loved one with dementia at home. And like many, she turned to tracking and monitoring devices to help her manage the daily juggle of working, ensuring her husband’s safety and maintaining her own sanity. Most days, Mr. Rice’s bus driver walks him to the door of his home and sees him inside. But there’s sometimes a 15-minute lag before Ms. Rice receives the notification her husband made it home, courtesy of a GPS tracker she slips in his pocket. (Jargon, 4/16)

The Associated Press: Senior's Weakness For Scams May Be Warning Sign Of Dementia

Does an older friend or relative have a hard time hanging up on telemarketers? Or get excited about a "You've won a prize" voicemail? New research suggests seniors who aren't on guard against scams also might be at risk for eventually developing Alzheimer's disease. Elder fraud is a huge problem, and Monday's study doesn't mean that people who fall prey to a con artist have some sort of dementia brewing. (4/15)

Georgia Health News: Alzheimer’s Creates Huge Burden For African-American Community

African-Americans, like the Barbers, are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as Caucasians. And that disparity is a mystery to researchers. (Kanne, 4/15)

