Trans Care Lawsuit In Illinois Could Impact Insurer-Employer Relationship

Modern Healthcare reports on a legal battle between a patient and Blue Cross and Blue Shield which could affect third-party administrators’ potential liability under the ACA's anti-discrimination provisions. Other transgender care legal matters, veteran suicides, and more are in the news.

Modern Healthcare: Blue Cross Transgender Care Lawsuit Tests ACA Anti-Discrimination Policy

A legal fight between a patient and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois could drastically increase third-party administrators’ potential liability under the Affordable Care Act's anti-discrimination provisions. (Tepper, 11/28)

Modern Healthcare: Trans Care, Abortion Bans Recast Debate On Provider And Patient Rights

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) took the stage at the "Rally to End Child Mutilation" in Nashville, Tennessee, last month in front of demonstrators, including far-right Proud Boys, to endorse the message that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was maiming children and needed to be stopped. (Hartnett, 11/28)

AP: Landmark Trial Over Arkansas Youth Gender Care Ban Resumes

A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen Levine, a psychiatrist at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, testified as the nation’s first trial over such a ban continued before a federal judge after a five-week break. (DeMillo, 11/29)

In other health news from Florida, North Carolina, and California —

Pensacola News Journal: Hotel Chain Is Training Workers In Escambia To Help Reduce Veteran Suicides

Veterans are 1.5 times more likely than the general population to die by suicide, with 20 veterans on average taking their own lives each day. To help combat this crisis, Innisfree Hotels has started its own in-company initiative to train employees working with veterans or individuals experiencing mental health problems with the help of Fire Watch’s Watch Stander program in Northwest Florida. (Morgan, 11/28)

North Carolina Health News: In-Jail Mental Health Treatment Producing A ‘Night And Day’ Difference For Some In Forsyth County

On a recent Friday morning, 13 men dressed in bright yellow jumpsuits sitting across five tables participate in a group sharing exercise. The prompt: What parts of daily life cause stress, frustration or sadness? One man raises his hand and says being out of touch with family and friends. (Crumpler, 11/29)

Los Angeles Times: Los Angeles County Health Officials Issue Cold Weather Alert

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities.” (Newberry, 11/27)

From Texas —

Houston Chronicle: Houston Hospitals Mostly Unaffected By Boil Water Notice

The Harris Health System — which includes Ben Taub Hospital, Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, community health centers and same-day clinics — keeps a supply of bottled water for emergencies, said John Martinez, a senior public and media relations specialist for the system. The hospital currently has enough water to keep operating as normal for about one week, he said. (MacDonald, 11/28)

Houston Chronicle: Why Is Houston Under A Boil Water Notice? Texas Rules Require It

State rules based on federal law require boil water advisories to be issued if the water drops below 20 psi for even a moment, TCEQ spokesman Ryan Vise said. A drop in the system for any length of time automatically triggers the requirement. (Foxhall, Satija and Cheng, 11/28)

