More than two dozen states allow health insurance plans to exclude transgender-related health care from coverage even though the federal law prohibits the discrmination.

NPR: Transgender Coverage Exclusions From Health Insurance Come Under Fire

When Sgt. Anna Lange moved with her young family from Columbus, Ga., to the state's more rural Houston County, her main priority was being able to stay near her son. After five years of marriage — and many more years of internal turmoil — Lange had realized that despite being assigned male at birth, she'd felt female her entire life. She had decided to undergo gender transition and knew it would eventually end her marriage. She also knew her soon-to-be ex-wife would want to move back home to Houston County, an hour and a half's drive from Columbus. (Landman, 3/12)