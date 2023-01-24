Trauma Of Gun Violence Devastates Another Community

As residents in California's Half Moon Bay cope with the immediate aftermath of a shooting that killed seven people, other communities that are still paying the mental health toll of similar tragedies encourage seeking help from trained counselors.

CNN: At Least 7 Dead, 1 Injured And Suspect In Custody In Half Moon Bay Shootings, Official Says

Ray Mueller, a San Mateo County supervisor, said the Half Moon Bay community needs to come together in healing as well as support each other to address gun violence. “There were farm workers affected tonight; there were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community,” Mueller said. Mueller spoke to the mental health toll the violence has unleashed in the community and urged people to seek help. “Please take advantage of the mental health crisis counseling that is available,” he said, adding that anyone can reach out to the county’s hotline. “You are not alone.” (Sutton, Waldrop and Elamroussi, 1/24)

How to get mental health services in San Mateo County, California — Mental Health Services hotline

The Conversation: Horror And Anguish Are Playing Out On Repeat Following The Latest Mass Shooting – And The Mental Health Scars Extend Far Beyond Those Directly Affected

When the trauma is caused by people, as in a mass shooting, the impact can be profound. The rate of PTSD in mass shootings may be as high as 36% among survivors. Depression, another debilitating psychiatric condition, occurs in as many as 80% of people with PTSD. ... Children and adolescents, who are developing their worldview and deciding how safe it is to live in this society, may suffer even more. Exposure to horrific experiences such as school shootings or related news can fundamentally affect the way people perceive the world as a safe or unsafe place, and how much they can rely on the adults and society in general to protect them. (Javanbakht, 1/23)

Los Angeles Times: You May Feel Secondary Trauma From Mass Shooting Coverage. Therapists Discuss Ways To Cope

When we read and watch the news after a mass shooting, we can experience what experts call secondary and collective trauma. Last year, we asked four psychologists about secondary and collective trauma, how it affects us and what we can do to healthily process and cope. Here are their responses.(Valdez, 1/23)

KPBS: Mass Violence Impact On Mental Health

After the recent shooting in Monterey Park, a local psychologist talks about the impacts mass violence has on mental health. (1/24)

ABC10.com: Mental Health For AAPI Discussions Held In Light Of Mass Shooting

The deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park is raising discussion about mental health care and the stigmas and pressures embedded in Asian American Pacific Islander cultures. "The assumption is they don't need help when, in fact, they do," said Cirian Villavicencio, commissioner with the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs. ... The American Psychological Association says Asian American college students had a higher rate of suicidal thoughts than White college students. The concept of "saving face," or avoiding humiliation, is also strong in many AAPI cultures. (Painter, 1/23)

11alive.com: Georgia Lawmaker, Activists Discuss 'Fear Factor In The Asian Community' Following California Mass Shooting

A mass shooting in a predominantly Asian community in California is now stoking fear in metro Atlanta's communities that share a similar culture. Some people are meeting this fear with immediate action. (Nunez and Schneider-Bray, 1/23)

