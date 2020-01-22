Trial Against Boston Hospital Highlights Complex Challenges That Emerged When Doctors, Parents Disagree Over Care

Two starkly different pictures were painted of the parent of the patient at the heart of a lawsuit against Boston Children’s Hospital. Other hospital news comes out of Florida, Louisiana and North Carolina.

Boston Globe: Lawyers Offer Dueling Portraits Of Parents Suing Boston Children’s Hospital

Two starkly different portraits of the 21-year-old Connecticut woman and her parents emerged during opening statements in the Pelletiers’ lawsuit against Children’s and several of its providers, who treated Justina when she was 14. Her yearlong odyssey at Children’s in 2013 ignited a firestorm about whether medical professionals should override parental rights when there is a dispute over treatment of a complex illness. (Lazar, 1/21)

WBUR: 'This Will Stay With Her For The Rest Of Her Life': Family, Hospital Offer Differing Accounts In Malpractice Lawsuit

Justina Pelletier held her mother’s hand and watched lawyers give two different versions of her teenage years during the opening statements of her family's lawsuit against Boston Children’s Hospital. Pelletier, now 21, and her parents allege her care team at Boston Children's committed malpractice and violated her civil rights when she was placed in state custody and put into a psychiatric unit. (Chen, 1/21)

Miami Herald: Hospitals, Insurers Get Bigger And More Profitable In 2018

South Florida insurance companies and large hospital chains recorded healthy profits and acquired rival companies in an attempt to grow bigger in 2018, a new analysis found, accelerating a race to gain leverage in healthcare pricing negotiations. But consumer advocates warn that whatever savings the healthcare monoliths find are unlikely to be passed down to patients. (Conarck, 1/21)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: As Rumors Of East Jefferson Hospital Deal Swirl, Board Set To Meet Wednesday

Amid swirling rumors that a deal with New Orleans-based LCMC Health could be close, the board that governs East Jefferson General Hospital is set to meet Wednesday and at least one new member of the Parish Council plans to attend. Nothing on the board's public agenda indicates that the 10-member body will discuss an agreement to sell or lease the financially troubled parish-owned hospital. The board does have a closed session on the agenda, but any decisions it makes in private would have to be redone during the open part of the meeting. (Roberts, 1/21)

Charlotte Observer: Charlotte Approves Novant Health Plans For Ballantyne Hospital

The Charlotte City Council approved a plan Tuesday from Novant Health for a new hospital in Ballantyne, allowing the $154 million project to move forward. The council unanimously agreed to rezone the site for the development on 40 acres at Providence Road West and Johnston Road. The 161,000-square-foot facility will have 36 acute care beds, two operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room, Novant said Tuesday. The state approved the proposal last year. (Chemtob, 1/21)

