Trump Abandons Plan To Kick Out Online-Only Foreign Students
The abrupt reversal came a little more than a week after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued an edict that left educational leaders scrambling and prompted immediate lawsuits.
Reuters:
In Surprise Move, Trump Administration Reverses Course On Barring Many Foreign Students
In a stunning reversal of policy, the Trump administration on Tuesday abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of foreign students following widespread condemnation of the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses. U.S. officials announced last week that international students at schools that had moved to online-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic would have to leave the country if they were unable to transfer to a college with at least some in-person instruction. (Rosenberg and Hesson, 7/14)
The New York Times:
Government Rescinds Plan To Strip Visas From Foreign Students In Online Classes
The loss of international students could have cost universities millions of dollars in tuition and jeopardized the ability of U.S. companies to hire the highly skilled workers who often start their careers with an American education. Two days after the policy was announced on July 6, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed the first of a litany of lawsuits seeking to block it. (Jordan and Hartocollis, 7/14)
The Washington Post:
ICE Backs Off Student Visa Rule Requiring In-Person Classes
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had sued to block the new policy. In a hearing in that case on Tuesday, held before U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, the judge announced that the schools and the federal government had reached an agreement that made the lawsuit moot. “The government has agreed to rescind the July 6, 2020, policy directive and the frequently asked questions, the FAQ’s, that were released the next day on July 7,” Burroughs said, according to a transcript of the hearing. “They have also agreed to rescind any implementation of the directive.” (Anderson and Svrluga, 7/14)