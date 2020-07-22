Trump And Spokeswoman Contradict One Another On How Often He’s Tested
Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Tuesday that the president gets tested for coronavirus multiple times a day. Yet later in the day, President Donald Trump put the frequency closer to one test every two to three days.
Politico:
White House Says Trump Gets Tested ‘Multiple Times A Day’ For Coronavirus
As Americans still struggle to access coronavirus testing and receive prompt results, President Donald Trump is being screened for the disease as many as “multiple times a day,” his top spokesperson acknowledged Tuesday. “As I’ve made clear from this podium, the president is the most tested man in America,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters. “He’s tested more than anyone, multiple times a day, and we believe that he’s acting appropriately.” (Forgey, 7/21)
CNN:
Trump Contradicts His Press Secretary On How Often He Is Tested: 'I Don't Know About More Than One' Time A Day
President Donald Trump said he doesn't know of a time he's taken more than one coronavirus test in a day, directly contradicting his press secretary in the first question of his press briefing Tuesday. "I don't know about more than one," Trump responded to a reporter who asked why he was tested more than once a day. "I do probably on average a test every two days, three days, and I don't know of any time I've taken two in one day, but I could see that happening." (Liptak, 7/21)