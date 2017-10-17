Trump: Creating Crisis Was Necessary To Get Congress To Negotiate On Health Care

President Donald Trump wants Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) to work out a short-term fix for the insurance marketplaces.

Reuters: Trump Declares Obamacare 'Dead,' Urges Democratic Help For Short-Term Fix

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday declared Obamacare "dead" and "gone," but urged Republicans and Democrats in Congress to craft a short-term fix of healthcare markets under the 7-year-old law that critics say he has effectively sabotaged. "It’s dead. It’s gone. It’s no longer - you shouldn’t even mention. It’s gone," Trump said of former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law that Republicans have repeatedly tried and failed to repeal. (Rampton and Cowan, 10/16)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Calls For Short-Term Obamacare Fix And Reaches Out To Republican Leaders

President Trump threw his weight Monday behind a measure to fix parts of Obamacare, the first time he has voiced approval of a specific legislative approach to do so and an abrupt turnaround on a bipartisan effort to preserve key elements of the healthcare system that he has sought to repeal. Trump’s backing of what he repeatedly referred to as a “short-term fix” to ensure “good healthcare” came during freewheeling remarks in which he sought to mend relations with GOP leaders, even as he kicks a growing list of complicated issues to Congress, including immigration and the Iran nuclear deal. (Mascaro and Bierman, 10/16)

Politico: Trump Said To Want Bipartisan Senate Obamacare Deal

President Donald Trump urged Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander to seek out an Obamacare deal with Democrats — encouragement that might help sway Republicans who are skeptical of a bipartisan agreement. Alexander said Trump told him by phone Oct. 14 he’d like to see a bill that funds the Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies that he abruptly cut off last week. In return, he wants to see “meaningful flexibility for the states in providing more choices,” Alexander (R-Tenn.) said. (Haberkorn, 10/16)

Bloomberg: Trump Urges Obamacare Fix, Senator Says, After Ending Key Plank

“He called me a week ago and he called me on Saturday,” Alexander said of the effort, which he’s working on with Democratic Senator Patty Murray . “We had a good conversation each time, and he encouraged me to get a result with Senator Murray. He said, ‘I don’t want people to suffer.’ That’s his words.” Trump said Monday that creating a crisis was a necessary step to getting legislation moving. “Republicans are meeting with Democrats because of what I did with the CSRs,” Trump said on Monday at a Cabinet meeting, referring to subsidies to insurers the administration said on Thursday it was cutting off. “If I didn’t cut the CSRs they wouldn’t be meeting, they’d be having lunch and enjoying themselves, all right. They’re right now having emergency meetings to have a short-term fix of health care.” (Tracer, Sink and Litvan, 10/16)

The Hill: Tough Decisions Loom For Dems On ObamaCare

Congressional Democrats have to decide how badly they want an ObamaCare deal. Senate Republicans are open to renewing the insurer payments that President Trump canceled last week, but, in return, they want to expand a program that allows states to waive Affordable Care Act regulations. That asking price could be hard for Democrats to swallow. (Sullivan, 10/17)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Paul Ryan Downplays Possibility Of Restoring Obamacare Subsidies

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan signaled Monday he does not want to restore Obamacare subsidies that President Donald Trump is cutting. Instead, Ryan said, Congress should take a more comprehensive approach and repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — something the U.S. Senate has failed to do despite multiple attempts this year. (Marley, 10/16)

In other news, two Democrats see a way forward that's different than a single-payer system —

The Washington Post: Two Swing-State Democrats Offer Middle Ground On Health Care

A pair of swing-state Democrats are offering new legislation that would create Medicare-style options for non-elderly workers, with a heavy focus on rural areas that have few insurers offering coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The proposal, from Sens. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.) and Tim Kaine (Va.), is politically significant because it tries to build on the existing law rather than the tear-it-all-down proposal of a national health-care system that is being offered by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (Kane, 10/16)

