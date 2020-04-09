Trump Falls Back On Familiar Strategy Amid Pandemic Criticism: Deflect, Deny And Direct Blame Elsewhere

President Donald Trump has cast stones at the Obama administration, WHO, U.S. governors, China and others when faced with criticism over his administration's missteps. For Trump, the strategy is a tried-and-true one. Meanwhile, he is preparing to announce the creation of a second task force targeting economic recovery. And a rivalry between two top health officials reignites amid the crisis.

The Associated Press: As Pandemic Deepens, Trump Cycles Through Targets To Blame

First, it was the media that was at fault. Then, Democratic governors came under fire. China, President Barack Obama and federal watchdogs have all had a turn in the crosshairs. And now it’s the World Health Organization that’s to blame. President Donald Trump is falling back on a familiar political strategy as he grapples with the coronavirus pandemic: deflect, deny and direct blame elsewhere. As he tries to distance his White House from the mounting death toll, Trump has cycled through a long list of possible scapegoats in an attempt to distract from what critics say were his own administration’s missteps in slowing the spread of the coronavirus on American shores. (Lemire, 4/9)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Crisis Highlights Trump’s Resistance To Criticism — And His Desire For Fervent Praise

President Trump has lambasted governors whom he views as insufficiently appreciative. He has denigrated — and even dismissed — inspectors general who dared to criticize him or his administration. And he has excoriated reporters who posed questions he did not like. The coronavirus pandemic has crystallized several long-standing undercurrents of the president’s governing ethos: a refusal to accept criticism, a seemingly insatiable need for praise — and an abiding mistrust of independent entities and individuals. (Parker and Gearan, 4/8)

The Washington Post: Trump Preparing To Unveil Second Coronavirus Task Force, Officials Say

President Trump is preparing to announce as soon as this week a second, smaller coronavirus task force aimed specifically at combating the economic ramifications of the virus and focused on reopening the nation’s economy, according to four people familiar with the plans. The task force will be made up of a mix of private-sector and top administration officials, including chief of staff Mark Meadows — whose first official day on the job was last week — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and national economic adviser Larry Kudlow, a senior administration official said. (Parker, Dawsey and Abutaleb, 4/8)

Politico: The Briefings Aren’t Working: Trump’s Approval Rating Takes A Dip

Donald Trump isn’t benefiting from what political scientists refer to as a “rally ‘round the flag” effect — a traditional surge in popularity as the nation unites behind its leader during an emergency situation. Even as the country confronts the greatest disruption to daily life since World War II, a series of new polls released this week show Trump’s approval ratings plateauing in the mid-40s, roughly where his approval rating stood a month ago, before the coronavirus shuttered much of the nation’s economic and social activity. (Shepard, 4/8)

The Washington Post: Trump’s Resistance To Independent Oversight Draws Bipartisan Scrutiny

President Trump is coming under bipartisan scrutiny in Congress after he ousted two inspectors general and publicly criticized a third — actions that have left lawmakers wrestling yet again with an administration that has repeatedly flouted efforts at independent oversight since Trump took office. His resistance to the watchdog system established after the ­Watergate scandal come on two fronts that have largely defined the Trump presidency: His impeachment, which was triggered by his attempts to pressure Ukraine into conducting a political investigation of one of his domestic rivals; and his administration’s management of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in which trillions of taxpayer dollars are being disbursed. (Kim, Dawsey, Hamburger and DeBonis, 4/8)

Politico: Verma-Azar Feud Extends Into Coronavirus Era

Even in the midst of coronavirus, the Trump administration's top health officials are competing for attention. Medicare administrator Seema Verma announced on Tuesday night that hospitals could tap $30 billion in “no-strings-attached” coronavirus grants — a move that won her plaudits from health care providers but also one that her rival, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, had planned to make, according to three people close to the situation. Azar, however, was away from Washington because of the death of his father, and two of his advocates in the agency insist Verma should have waited for his return the next day. (Diamond, 4/8)

In other news from the administration —

Politico: How The CDC Director Became The MAGA Whisperer On Coronavirus

Since his agency bungled the coronavirus testing rollout, CDC Director Robert Redfield has rarely been seen at the White House podium or on national television. Normally the leader of the Centers for Disease Control would be the face of a global public health response. But his agency’s stumbles early in the pandemic — on testing, the Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuation and blunt messaging on the worsening outbreak that got ahead of the White House — sidelined him. He does few national interviews, and while he attended Wednesday's White House coronavirus briefing, he's been a sporadic presence in that venue. (Tahir, 4/9)

Kaiser Health News: What’s Missing In The Coronavirus Response

In the age of coronavirus, Americans are being told to stay home and wear masks outside. The federal government has made way for hospitals to treat patients in repurposed hotels and dormitories. Private companies are working to push out new diagnostic tests. But the national effort has been disorganized, relying heavily on state action, said health systems experts and public health researchers. That approach has fallen short, they assert. ... So what else should the United States be doing? (Luthra, 4/9)

