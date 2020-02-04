Trump Likely To Bring Up Drug Prices At State Of The Union Address, But Dems Hope It Backfires

If President Donald Trump mentions drug prices in his State of the Union address, Democrats plan to argue that little has been accomplished on the issue during his tenure. To that end, more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers are bringing people with sky-high insulin bills to the address.

Stat: Sensing An Advantage, Democrats Dare Trump To Talk Drug Prices During State Of The Union

While both parties have highlighted the importance of lowering drug prices, Democrats who spoke with STAT are convinced that Trump’s decision to bring up the issue in a nationally televised speech will only remind voters how little the White House has accomplished. Trump’s nod to high pharmaceutical costs, which the White House hinted at in a call with reporters last week, will play out far better for their party than for Republicans in large part because when in comes to health care, voters trust Democrats over the GOP by double-digit margins, they said. (Facher and Florko, 2/4)

USA Today: Trump's State Of The Union Comes Amid Impeachment And Election Frenzy

While touting proposals on on drug pricing and medical billing, Trump is also expected to brand Democratic health care plans as "socialist," a claim he has also made on the campaign trail. While failing to repeal Obama's health care law, Trump has said he wants to promote plans to reduce drug prices, make medical billing more transparent, and give people more flexibility in choosing doctors and health plans. (Jackson, 2/4)

The Washington Post: What Trump Will Say In The State Of The Union Address

In a briefing with reporters to preview the speech, a senior administration official said Trump would focus on five issue areas: a “blue-collar boom” for which he credits his trade negotiations with China, Mexico and Canada; domestic policies to help working families, including paid family leave; health care; illegal immigration; and national security. (Rucker and Kim, 2/3)

Stat: To Highlight Prices, Dems Will Bring Insulin Advocates To State Of The Union

No fewer than 13 members of Congress, from the ultra-progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) to the moderate, once-Republican Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), are planning to bring insulin affordability advocates as their guests for Tuesday’s State of the Union address, congressional staffers confirmed to STAT. It’s the latest sign that insulin, above all else, has become Democrats’ signature drug pricing talking point. The lawmakers are likely to use the advocates’ stories not only to push for comprehensive drug pricing reform, but to bludgeon President Trump and his party over their spotty progress in tackling high drug prices over the past year. (Florko, 2/4)

Kaiser Health News: Watch: Let’s Talk About Trump’s Health Care Policies

Polls say health care is consistently at the top of voters’ minds in this election cycle. And President Donald Trump clearly wants to own the issue, often talking about the “wins” stemming from his administration’s policies. In this video explainer, KHN correspondent Shefali Luthra examines the president’s talking points on a range of topics — from insurance coverage, access to care and affordability issues to preexisting condition protections and prescription drug costs. (2/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription